What Happened to Ryan Knight From The Challenge? Explained

Ryan Knight was a beloved reality TV star, appearing on popular MTV shows such as The Real World and The Challenge. He came across as genuinely friendly and cheerful onscreen, qualities that set him apart from his peers. So, what happened to Ryan from The Challenge?

Ryan Knight From The Challenge’s Life as a Reality TV Star

Ryan Knight first entered the world of reality television when he appeared on MTV’s The Real World: New Orleans in 2010. His presence on this show proved to be what endeared him the most to fans, who fell in love with his uniquely cheery and down-to-earth persona.

After his stint on TRW: New Orleans, Ryan migrated to the 2012 season of The Challenge: Battle of the Seasons, MTV’s Real World spinoff competition. As his fanbase increased, the easygoing Ryan was featured in more seasons of The Challenge, including Rivals II and Battle of the Exes II.

Outside of reality TV, Ryan was a promising hockey player whose career was cut short by a debilitating shoulder injury. He then turned his focus toward teaching kids the sport and obtaining a degree in Marketing.

Due to his injury, Ryan became increasingly dependent on pain medication. Additionally, according to Sportskeeda, Knight began posting tweets that suggested he was struggling with much deeper issues in his personal life.

Ryan Knight’s Life Ended in Tragedy

Ryan Knight unexpectedly lost his life on November 27, 2014, a mere four years after his reality show career began on The Real World, due to an unintentional overdose caused by a mixture of alcohol and prescription medications. Ryan was only 28 years old at the time of his passing.

Ryan’s Midwestern charm and lovable personality shined through during every moment he appeared on The Challenge and its spinoffs, and several of his costars posted heartfelt tributes. “The Knight,” as he commonly called himself, was truly one of a kind, as reflected by the last words he spoke on the show as he described himself: “The man, the myth, the legend. Often imitated, never duplicated.”

And that’s what happened to Ryan from The Challenge.

