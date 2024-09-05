The Ending of Netflix’s Incoming, Explained

Teen comedy Incoming follows a freshman’s attempts to not only survive high school but get the girl of his dreams, along with the exploits of his friends. But does any of that come to pass? Here’s the ending of Incoming, explained.

Does Benj Get the Girl in Incoming?

At the end of Incoming, Benj does not end up with Bailey, his sister’s best friend. The party, the one that was supposed to give Benj and his friends a serious boost of cool, doesn’t go smoothly. The skaters that his carpool was selling Vitamin D to (claiming it was Ecstasy) turned up at the party and caused trouble. And his friend Koosh tries to score with a girl by pretending the pair of them have been locked in.

In the middle of all the chaos, Bailey kisses Benj but some sophomores give him ‘coke’, which turns out to be ketamine, and while it’s not a good idea to snort either, it ends up with him spending the rest of the evening just staring into nothingness. A few of the attendees end up in the hospital, in fact.

But he gets a second chance, or so he thinks. A day later, in the middle of the school sports hall, with the rest of the students in attendance, he gave a speech about being yourself. He then serenades Bailey, asking her to be his girlfriend. Her response?

“No, dude. No. What are you doing?”

Ouch. She does give him a final wink, so make of that what you will. But his friends comfort him and, as with many coming-of-age movies, he’s grown as a person. The End. For him, at least.

What Happens to the Other Characters in Incoming?

So that’s how Netflix’s Incoming ends for Benj. But what happens to the other characters? Here’s a quick round-up.

Mr Studabaker: He’s fired for his behaviour at the party, which has been caught on video (it’s rarely a good idea for a teacher to turn up at high-school parties).

Eddie: Eddie’s mom’s boyfriend Dennis asks him if he wants to call him dad, which gives him the nudge he needs to tell him exactly what he thinks of him and about the little accident that happened in his car.

Koosh: Koosh realises his brother is a complete asshole, and asks his friend to use his full name, and not call him Koosh.

Connor: Katrina invites Connor and Eddie to sit with her because they helped get her home after she was wasted at the party, giving them a degree of cool.

Ruby: After getting punched at the party, we last see him wearing a neck brace in the gym. He probably hasn’t learned anything.

Incoming is available to watch now.

