The Grand Tour Final Episode Release Date Confirmed

The Grand Tour‘s final episode, dubbed One For the Road, is on its way, reuniting James May, Jeremy Clarkson, and Richard Hammond. But when and where can you watch it? Here’s the confirmed release date for The Grand Tour‘s final episode.

When Does The Grand Tour’s Last Episode Air?

The Grand Tour: One For the Road, the final episode of Season 5, is released this September 13th, 2024. You’ll be able to watch it on Amazon, provided you have Amazon Prime. The Grand Tour, which features the trio from the BBC’s Top Gear, is funded by Amazon, so naturally, it’s a Prime Video exclusive.

Amazon hasn’t said precisely at what time that final episode will drop, but based on other Prime Video shows, you can expect it to release between 8 AM and 9 AM in your region. It won’t stream live; it’ll just drop onto the service, and you’ll then be able to watch it from beginning to end.

According to Amazon’s description, the show has the trio “head to Zimbabwe in three cars they’ve always wanted to own.” What could possibly go wrong? Going by the trailer, quite a lot. They’re shown having some serious car trouble, and while the crew will stop them from getting horribly lost, it looks like their road trip will have a snag or two.

Will There Be a Season 6 of The Grand Tour?

So, what’s next for the trio? Will there be a Season 6 of The Grand Tour? No, there won’t. Season 5 is the final season of the show. The trio all have their own individual projects and shows, such as Jeremy Clarkson and his farm, but this is the final episode of the final season of The Grand Tour.

The confirmed release date for the final episode of Season 5 of The Grand Tour is September 13th, and it’ll be the last episode of the series ever.

