‘Completely Out of Character:’ The Last of Us Fans Worried About Season 2 Altering Crucial Scene

The first look at The Last of Us Season 2 is here, which means iconic moments from the game are being brought to life. However, fans are figuring out that things can’t always be adapted perfectly. In fact, one moment has them worried that a crucial scene is being altered.

HBO’s footage features an older Ellie and Joel living in Jackson, Wyoming, alongside Tommy and his family. Despite the time jump, events from the first season are still relevant, as Joel is opening up about what he did to save Ellie from the Fireflies. However, while the dialogue is ripped straight out of the game, Joel doesn’t appear to have the same scene partner.

Joel’s Confession in The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II video game opens with Joel having a heart-to-heart conversation with his brother, Tommy, about killing the Fireflies. It sets the stage for the opening of the game, where Ellie and Joel are estranged. The spoilers can end there, but it’s a massive moment for Joel, who, of course, has trouble talking about his feelings.

The footage for The Last of Us Season 2 makes it seem like Joel is not revealing this information to Tommy but Catherine O’Hara’s character, who many are speculating is a therapist living in Jackson. Opening up to a professional shouldn’t be frowned upon, but that’s not stopping fans from thinking the show is making an unnecessary change.

Completely Out of Character

When the footage made its way on social media, fans were quick to notice the change. And while countless people in the replies pointed out that it could’ve just been clever editing on HBO’s part, that didn’t put out the fire.

“sorry i’m saying it anyway if this is their version of the opening of the game i already hate it i don’t think joel would tell anyone other than tommy about what happened,” lauren on X said to kick off the converstation.

“they way they’re presenting it is that he’s seeing perhaps a therapist and tells her instead of which is completely out of character for joel he would never tell anyone anything other than tommy,” replied mizu.

“I’m interested to see where they go with this & why they made the change, but that scene really was so important,” added X user abby.

This debate isn’t likely to go away anytime soon, as The Last of Us Season 2 isn’t set to arrive on HBO/Max until 2025.

