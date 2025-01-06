What separates top-tier celebrities from the rest of us? More often than not, it’s money, and when you’ve got a stupid amount of cash, you can spend it on some stupid things. We’ve rounded up the most expensive and ridiculous celebrity purchases over $100,000.

$100,000 seems like a lot of money because it is. But that’s a drop in the ocean for some of the celebrities on this list, some of whom spent the equivalent of a house on a single purchase. Here are some of the most extravagant and, in some cases, downright stupid celebrity purchases.

1. Paris Hilton’s $350,000 dog mansion

There’s no denying Paris Hilton is attached to her dogs, which have included Pomeranians and Chihuahuas. She’s known for carrying them around in her purse and went so far as to build them a dog house.

Did we say dog house? We meant a dog mansion for $350,000. No, we’re not making this up; she has a dog-scale mansion in her back garden for her canine pals to relax in. This two-story mansion has a balcony, air conditioning, and even a chandelier (via Esquire). You know, because dogs are famous for appreciating luxury decor.

2. Mike Tyson’s $2 million gold bathtub

Boxer Mike Tyson reportedly spent an astonishing $2 million on installing a 24-carat gold bathtub, as a gift for his then-wife Robin Givens. How is this better than a regular bathtub? Other than being more expensive, it isn’t. Or, rather, it wasn’t, since neither Tyson nor Givens still have it.

Instead, a year or so after the purchase, the pair divorced. It’s not clear whether Tyson used the bathtub after Givens’ departure, or just stood there, glaring angrily at it. But Tyson eventually sold the mansion, which was purchased by rapper 50 Cent, and then was sold again. The current fate of the bathtub remains unknown.

3. Nicholas Cage’s $276,000 Tyrannosaurus Rex Skull

Nicholas Cage has a reputation for being quirky, both in and out of his roles, to the point where The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent could almost be a documentary. One of his more curious moments occurred when he spent over a quarter of a million dollars on a Tyrannosaurus Rex skull.

He could have bought a plaster copy for a fraction of the cost, but no, Cage wanted an actual T-Rex skull, and he got what he wanted. At least, he did for a while, because in true Nicholas Cage style, things took a turn for the weird.

It turned out that the skull was, in fact, stolen. He’d purchased the skull from a Beverley Hills gallery (via BBC News), outbidding Leonard Di Caprio. Cage was contacted by the US authorities who’d ascertained it was removed illegally from Mongolia, and he agreed to return it. There’s been no confirmation that Cage received a refund.

4. Ben Affleck’s $105,000 toilet seat

We’re filing this one as “from the lips of Ben Affleck.” Back in the early 2000s, when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were first together, he reportedly purchased a $105,000 diamond-encrusted toilet seat for Lopez.

Affleck relayed the story while on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, though the alleged gift wasn’t that well received. “That didn’t go over that well. You know what I mean?” Affleck said. Lopez has since denied the story, so it could be that Affleck was spinning a tall tale.

There have also been other toilet-related stories attached to other celebrities. Kayne West and Kim Kardashian were alleged to have spent $750,000 on four gold-plated toilets, though the veracity of that story is a little questionable.

5. Beyonce’s $100,000 gold leggings

Beyonce puts on some amazing performances, so it makes sense she’d want a concert wardrobe to match. But $100,000 for a pair of leggings? That seems more than a little excessive, especially since, based on previous shows and appearances, she’s not going to wear them twice.

Beyonce does, at least, have the excuse that the leggings, which she wore during the 2007 BET Awards, included literal gold. She presumably still has the leggings, as much as we love the image of her dropping them off at one of those cash-for-gold places.

6. Tamara Ecclestone’s $1.5 million crystal bathtub

Heading back to the bathroom, Tamara Ecclestone, daughter of F1 mogul Bernie Ecclestone, spent around one million dollars on a bathtub that was carved out of a piece of crystal. And unlike the Kim and Kanye gold toilet story, there’s no disputing that this actually happened. The bathtub in question was supposedly carved from a single chunk of crystal taken from the Amazon. Maybe we’ve seen too many horror movies, but that’s a curse just waiting to happen.

Ecclestone who, to date, hasn’t been murdered by an ancient Amazonian specter, was happy with the most ridiculous of her purchases, telling the Daily Mail, “I spend a lot of time in the bath so it’s worth it.” Crystals are supposed to have healing properties, but for $1.5 million, we’d expect it to extend your lifespan with each soak.

7. Drake’s $395,000 mattress

Sleep is important, and if you’re not sleeping properly, getting the right mattress can help. But a $395,000 mattress? That seems like serious overkill. According to Drake (via Complex), his Hästens Grand Vividus mattress “..lets you float.” Literally, we hope, for that kind of cash.

The mattress boasts premium materials, including horse hair. According to Hästens, “The more horse hair allows for the bed to conform more, and allows for the bed to breathe more.” Even if we had that kind of money, we’d be terrified of spilling something on it – no more bedtime hot chocolate for us.

And those are the most expensive and ridiculous celebrity purchases over $100,000. And for more celebrity strangeness, here are the 9 wildest celebrity conspiracy theories that trended in 2024.

