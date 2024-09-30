The Penguin: Is Oz’s Lover Eve Karlo a Character From DC Comics?

HBO’s The Penguin is revealing the important people in Oz Cobb’s life. The first episode puts the focus on his mom and Victor Aguilar, while Episode 2, “Inside Man,” gives a lot of shine to Carmen Ejogo’s Eve Karlo. But is The Penguin‘s Eve a character from DC Comics?

Does Eve Karlo From The Penguin Appear in DC Comics?

Eve appears in The Penguin Episode 1 when Oz realizes he needs an alibi for Alberto Falcone’s death. She agrees but returns in Episode 2 with some additional questions for Oz, as she puts the pieces together and figures out what he’s up to. However, their relationship isn’t exactly casual, with Eve going as far as to call Oz “baby.” But despite dating the titular character in The Penguin, Eve isn’t a character from the comics.

The “Karlo” last name should raise some eyebrows, though, as Basil Karlo was the original Clayface. He didn’t have powers like the modern version of the villain but was a skilled thief, which would fit into the world of Matt Reeves’ BatVerse. So, it’s possible that Eve is pulling double duty, being Penguin’s girlfriend and teasing a future villain for Robert Pattinson’s Batman.

Does Penguin Have a Girlfriend in DC Comics?

Penguin has been around in the pages of DC comics since the ’40s, so it should come as no surprise that he’s had more than a few partners. The most notable are Penny Cobblepot, who was the mother of two of Oswald Cobblepot’s children, and Lisa St. Claire, who appeared in Tom King’s The Penguin series. Things don’t work out with St. CLaire, and she ends up shooting her ex-husband after turning one of his men against him.

Eve appears to be a bit more loyal than St. Claire, as she takes Oz at his word about her and her girls being safe from Sofia Falcone in The Penguin‘s second episode. However, he should still stay on his toes because he doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to keeping people happy, and it almost always comes back to bite him in the end.

And that’s whether Oz’s lover in The Penguin Eve Karlo is a character from DC Comics.

The Penguin is streaming now on Max.

