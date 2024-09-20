When Does The Penguin Take Place on Matt Reeves’ Bat-Verse Timeline?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 1, “After Hours.”

New HBO limited series The Penguin is set in the same continuity as Matt Reeves’ 2022 blockbuster The Batman – so, when does the show take place on the “Bat-Verse” timeline?

Where The Penguin Fits on the Bat-Verse Timeline

The Penguin takes place a week after the events of The Batman. Faux news footage explicitly states this during Episode 1’s prologue. That said, the HBO limited series’ cold open also seemingly overlaps with The Batman‘s epilogue. Both feature the same (or similar) shots of Oz Cobb bathed in golden sunlight looking out a window at the Gotham City skyline, apparently ruminating on the recent death of his former boss, Carmine Falcone. This could mean The Batman‘s closing moments – or, at the very least, those centered around Oz – unfold later in the Bat-Verse’s chronology than the rest of the film. Either way, the post-Carmine underworld reshuffle referenced in The Penguin Episode 1’s intro plays out over seven days, which brings us up to the start of the story proper.

That’s not the only time-related chicanery afoot here, either. Without getting into spoilers, The Penguin also features several flashbacks over the course of its eight-episode run. These throwback scenes pre-date The Batman by years (or in some cases, decades). So, at least part of The Penguin‘s narrative unfolds much earlier in the Bat-Verse timeline than its big screen counterpart. But flashbacks or not, the limited series is ultimately a follow-up to The Batman, not a prequel. By and large, it’s the “one week later” setting that applies. How long does everything that follows this week-long window last? It’s unclear – and again, we don’t want to spoil things – but we’re probably looking at weeks (months, max) here.

What’s the Gap Between The Penguin and The Batman – Part II?

So, that’s the gap between The Batman and The Penguin covered, but what about The Batman – Part II? How much time elapses between it and The Penguin? We don’t know the precise window, however, Matt Reeves and The Penguin showrunner Lauren LeFranc have both separately confirmed The Batman‘s HBO spinoff effectively segues straight into its sequel.

“There’s actually a whole little fabric of things we’re wanting to do,” Reeves told Collider in 2023. “The way we’re doing with Penguin […] comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be.” LeFranc elaborated further in a subsequent Entertainment Weekly interview, indicating that The Batman – Part II is set shortly after The Penguin. “We are the bridge between the two films,” she explained. “We’re going almost directly into the second film Matt has planned.”

The Penguin is currently streaming on HBO and Max, with new episodes dropping Sundays.

