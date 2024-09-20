The Penguin: Is Victor Aguilar a Character From DC Comics?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Penguin Episode 1, “After Hours.”

When jumping into a superhero project, it’s hard not to look at a character and think they have a connection to the comics. HBO’s The Penguin isn’t worried about cameos and Easter eggs, but there’s one character worth diving into. So, is Victor Aguilar from The Penguin in DC Comics?

Is The Penguin’s Victor Aguilar a Comic Book Character?

Penguin has been around since the 1940s, which means he’s had plenty of time to build up crews. With that being the case, Lauren LeFranc and Co. have countless characters they can pull off the page and bring into the BatVerse. However, when it comes to Penguin’s new pal Victor Aguilar, that’s not the case.

Victor, who runs into Oz Cobb after he shoots Alberto Falcone, quickly gets wrapped up in the criminal underworld. He really has no choice since Penguin is looking for an excuse to take him out, but it’s clear by the end of Episode 1, “After Hours,” that the two have a strange bond, with both of them overlooked by society. Of course, this isn’t the first time Penguin recruits someone to his cause, and it’s possible Victor’s character takes inspiration from a few different comic book lackeys.

Who Are Penguin’s Allies in the Comics?

One of Penguin’s most prominent associates is Lark, who acts as the head of security at the Iceberg Lounge. She is proficient in martial arts and helps Penguin try to grow his empire. Of course, Batman gets in her way on more than one occasion, but it’s her dedication to Penguin that makes her feel similar to Victor, who, despite starting into the barrel of a gun, feels strongly about his new mission.

Then there’s Aiden and Addison Cobblepot, the illegitimate children of Penguin. While they don’t get along with their father, they join the family business after inheriting the Iceberg Lounge from their father. Victor seems to want more in life in The Penguin, and teaming up with Oz can get them there. Penguin’s children feel the same way, using their father as a means to an end. Victor is much more humble, at least through Episode 1, but it wouldn’t be shocking to learn the Cobblepot children helped bring him to life.

And that’s whether Victor Aguilar from The Penguin is a character in DC Comics.

The Penguin releases new episodes on Sundays on HBO and Max.

