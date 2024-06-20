The Traitors Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, & More

The Traitors US made quite a big splash and return with season 2, and it looks season 3 is set to continue on that trajectory. Here’s everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3.

When Does The Traitors Season 3 Come Out?

At the time of writing, there’s still no set release date for The Traitors season 3. The season was announced in June 2024, along with a confirmed cast list which we’ll go over below, but no word on when the season will actually start airing.

Season 2 concluded in January 2024, so it’ll likely be some time before we see season 3. The earliest we could see it is in January 2025, or the end of 2024, assuming the show follows a yearly release schedule.

The Traitors Season 3 Cast

The Traitors season 3 will be hosted by Alan Cummings, and the cast list looks pretty stacked, especially for fans of reality TV in general. Here’s the full cast list:

Rob Mariano – Survivor

Tony Vlachos – Survivor

Jeremy Collins – Survivor

Carolyn Wiger – Survivor

Dorinda Medley – The Real Housewives of New York City

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset

Britney Haynes – Big Brother

Danielle Reyes – Big Brother

Bob the Drag Queen – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Wells Adams – The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise

Chanel Ayan – The Real Housewives of Dubai

Gabby Windey – The Bachelorette

Dylan Efron – Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Dolores Catania – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Robyn Dixon – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Bob Harper – The Biggest Loser

Ciara Miller – Summer House

Lord Ivar Mountbatten

Sam Asghari

Tom Sandoval – Vanderpump Rules

Nikki Garcia

What Is The Traitors About?

The contestants will all live together in a beautiful Scottish castle, and they’ll be divided into two groups: the Traitors and the Faithful. The Traitors will murder members of the Faithful, and it’s up to the latter group to work together to try to figure out who the Traitors are among them.

If the Traitors manage to survive to the end, they’ll take home the $250,000 prize. If the Faithful succeed in identifying all the Traitors and kick them out, then they win and take the prize.

Where Is The Traitors Filmed?

Just like the UK version of the series, The Traitors is filmed in Ardross Castle, which is located in the Scotland highlands, close to the River Alness.

And that’s everything you need to know about The Traitors season 3 so far.

