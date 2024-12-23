The Twenty-Sided Tavern Sets Star-Studded Lineup for 2025

The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the innovative off-Broadway adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons, rings in the new year by welcoming a fresh, star-studded batch of celebrity adventurers in Ify Nwadiwe, Jack “the Whipper” Lepiarz, and Baldur’s Gate III’s Neil Newbon.

The Twenty-Sided Tavern brought its interactive revelry to New York’s Stage 42 in Spring 2024 as a part of Dungeons & Dragons’ official 50th anniversary celebration. The iconic TTRPG’s staged adaptation has since flourished into a potent brand in and of itself, finding its way to new audiences with an Australian residency, an upcoming national tour in the United States, and a revolving door of celebrity guests at its flagship New York City stage. Previous guests to The Twenty-Sided Tavern include Felicia Day, Aabria Iyengar, and Travis McElroy, with Dimension 20 and Worlds Beyond Number’s Erika Ishii recently wrapping up the year’s final guest run. Though Ishii has completed their fittingly chaotic stay as The Tavern’s Warrior, they’ll return for a last hurrah in two special one-day-only performances on December 27.

Nwadiwe, Newbon, and Lepiarz have now scored their own invitations to The Twenty-Sided Tavern with a fresh slate of shows starting in 2025. From Shriek Week to the Bloodkeep, Nwadiwe fans like him from a lot of things, but if there’s one thing they associate him with beyond all else that’s likely his current hosting gig on Dropout’s Um, Actually. The comedian will be the first to grace Stage 42 in 2025, with a run as The Twenty-Sided Tavern‘s Warrior from January 3 through 21. Nwadiwe’s stay in the Tavern will briefly overlap with former circus performer and Renaissance faire star Lepiarz, colloquially known as Jack the Whipper, who will be joining in the festivities as The Trickster from January 9 through 19.

After Nwadiwe and Lepiarz hang up their respective adventurer’s packs, the internet’s favorite vampire Newbon will make his Twenty-Sided Tavern debut as The Spellcaster. Baldur’s Gate III‘s Astarion has booked his stay at The Twenty-Sided Tavern from January 23 through February 4. Much like Baldur’s Gate III, The Twenty-Sided Tavern has been embraced by longtime role-players and new audiences alike, introducing an entirely new audience to the game’s world and mechanics.

Audience participation allows The Twenty-Sided Tavern to vary vastly from show to show, making each experience at Stage 42 a unique one. With that in mind, the roles of the Warrior, Trickster, and Spellcaster serve as umbrella terms to encompass a few character archetypes that the audience can help shape as the show unfolds. To catch Nwadiwe, Newbon, and Lepiarz in these roles, an audience stay at The Twenty-Sided Tavern can be booked at the show’s official website.

