‘This Would’ve Been Perfect:’ DC Fans React to Ben Affleck’s Batman Taking on Deathstroke in Official Storyboard

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is dead and buried, but some fans can’t get over what could’ve been. It doesn’t help that story beats and images still drop online. That’s what’s going on with Ben Affleck’s Batman, who can be seen fighting Deathstroke in a storyboard released by Jay Oliva.

Oliva, who has worked on numerous DC projects, helped Affleck and Geoff Johns develop the solo movie for the DCEU’s iteration of the Dark Knight. It would’ve picked up after the post-credits scene of Justice League, with Deathstroke learning about Batman’s secret identity and going after those close to him. Of course, Batman wouldn’t have been happy about that, and he would take the fight to Deathstroke.

Fans Really Want Batman to Fight Deathstroke on the Big Screen

To celebrate Batman Day, Oliva took to social media to drop a new storyboard, showing Deathstroke throwing a mean elbow at the Dark Knight. Fans can’t get enough of it, flooding the comments with messages for DC about making the project a reality.

“THIS WOULDVE BEEN PERFECT!!! #MakeTheBatfleckMovie,” said CY90 on X.

“This is the DC equivalent of Raimi’s Spider-Man 4. Disappointed by the previous movie by general audiences, only to be loved by the masses later,” added X user GreenMenacefosho.

Unfortunately, the requests are likely to fall on deaf ears, as Affleck stepped away from the role years ago, long before the DCEU ended. Of course, Matt Reeves stepped in and built his BatVerse, which just released its first TV series The Penguin on HBO.

The only silver lining is that, with the grounded nature of Reeves’ Batman projects, Deathstroke would be a natural fit. The powers that be may not want to go in that direction because of Affleck’s scrapped movie, but it can’t be ruled out just yet, especially since there are at least two more Batman movies and other projects in the works.

