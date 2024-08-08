Is Those About to Die Getting a Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Those About to Die Season 1.

Recommended Videos

Those About to Die Season 1 wraps up with sneaky Domitian Flavianus installing himself as Emperor—clearly, this ancient Rome saga is just getting started! But has Peacock officially green-lighted Those About to Die Season 2?

Is Those About to Die Season 2 Happening?

Peacock has yet to renew Those About to Die for a second season. That doesn’t mean Season 2 definitely isn’t happening, though. After all, Season 1 only dropped in mid-July; Peacock execs will probably wait until they have a bit more viewership data before giving more episodes the thumbs up or down. So for now, it’s a “wait and see” situation.

Related: Those About to Die Season 1 Fails to Breathe New Life Into the Sword-and-Sandal Genre (Review)

But in the event Those About to Die lands a second season, showrunner Robert Rodat already knows where the sword-and-sandal show’s story is headed next. In an August 2024 Empire interview, Rodat confirmed he’s completed “a roadmap for multiple seasons” of Those About to Die. The scribe added that he and the crew were “jumping out of [their] skin with excitement” about what’s in store for Tenax, Cala, Domitian, and the gang should additional seasons materialize.

Rodat isn’t the only one talking up the (for now hypothetical) Those About to Die Season 2’s narrative potential, either. Indeed, director Roland Emmerich recently teased the possibility that the second season’s story will unfold across twin timelines in an interview with Collider. His inspiration? The Godfather Part II, naturally.

Related: Is Those About to Die Based on a True Story?

“Godfather 1 was this perfect movie, and they said, ‘What should we do?’ They went into the past,” Emmerich said. “You show how all this came to be, that Domitian became emperor, and that gets his son in trouble because he’s related to him. They go after him and he survives. Then, on the other hand, tell the story of all these characters and what happens further.”

However, Emmerich’s not quite as keen as Rodat to start work on Those About to Die Season 2. In an episode of the Bingeworthy podcast, Emmerich revealed he wants to direct another movie before circling back to the Peacock series.

Those About to Die Season 1 is currently streaming on Peacock.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy