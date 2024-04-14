Making Music Banner Monopoly GO
Tips For Finishing Sticker Collections in Monopoly GO

When it comes to sticker collections in Monopoly GO, many players will agree that it is a love-hate relationship. There is nothing worse than being a sticker away from completing a set, and sometimes it is the difference between a stack of rewards and missing out on a challenge.

How To Get More Stickers in Monopoly GO

Monopoly GO Missing Golden Stickers
Screenshot via Escapist

The easiest way to get stickers in Monopoly GO is by earning and opening Sticker Packs. These Green, Gold, Red, Blue, and Magenta packs all offer different quantities and rarities of stickers for players to add to their collections.

However, it is very common to pull duplicate stickers, and while they can be used as Sticker Stars for rewards, they aren’t as helpful as a new sticker for a needed collection.

How To Swap Stickers in Monopoly GO

Another way to get stickers in Monopoly GO is by trading with friends. While we don’t recommend using the official Facebook sticker page for trades, it can be helpful to trade with personal friends also playing the game. To trade, players can follow the below steps:

  • Open the “Album” tab at the bottom right of the screen
  • Select the collection that players will trade from
  • Click on the desired sticker
  • Select “Send to Friend”
  • Pick the desired friend from the list provided

It is important to note that players can only send stickers they have duplicates of and only 5 trades can be done a day.

Related: When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?

How Do Wild Stickers Work?

Wild Stickers are a rare reward in Monopoly GO that can be exchanged for any missing sticker in a collection. These are usually the final rewards in a week-long login bonus challenge or big events like Treasures and Partners minigames.

To earn these special stickers, players will need plenty of dice rolls, which can be gathered through competing in solo and leaderboard challenges, picked up from Quick Wins, and stockpiled through free codes. Check out our free dice rolls article for Monopoly GO which updates daily to ensure you don’t miss any available free rolls.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
