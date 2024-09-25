Image Credit: Bethesda
News
Tabletop

Titmouse Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for TTRPG Party Game Drunkards, Druggies & Delinquents

Tara McCauley
Tara McCauley
|

Published: Sep 25, 2024 07:45 am

Titmouse, the animation studio behind Star Trek: Lower Decks and The Legend of Vox Machina, is staking its claim in the tabletop space with Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents. The party/drinking game infused with a TTRPG sensibility announced a Backerkit crowdfunding campaign, launching October 8.  

Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents promises a raucous evening of under-the-influence roleplaying as players battle monsters and conquer quests with a drink or alternate vice in hand. Though Titmouse’s animation catalog boasts family-friendly programming such as Frog and Toad and Harriet the Spy, its upcoming tabletop project leans heavily into the irreverence often associated with the studio through shows like The Boys: Diabolical, Royal Crackers, and Big Mouth. The game’s light-hearted and somewhat satirical approach to fantasy TTRPG mechanics likewise plays strongly to Titmouse’s brand recognition as the studio behind the Critical Role adaptation The Legend of Vox Machina.

According to Titmouse Founder and President Chris Prynoski, chaos reigns supreme in this new game. “We designed Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents to bring people together in the best possible way, through shared chaos, a few drinks (or more), and laughter,” Prynoski spoke on Titmouse’s upcoming quest. Pyronoski designed Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents alongside Titmouse Creative Director Alexei Bochenek, with Heather Mahler providing the tabletop role-partying game with its Dungeons & Dragons-esque box art.

Related: Felicia Day Talks The Twenty-Sided Tavern, The Guild Musical, and a Cats TTRPG (Interview)

Those enticed by the intoxicating wiles promised by Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents can discover more about the upcoming Titmouse project starting October 8 on the crowdfunding site Backerkit. Backers will have access to limited-edition content, bonus materials, and behind-the-scenes insights into the game’s development process. Fulfillment for Backerkit supporters is expected around Spring 2025, lining up with Titmouse’s 25th anniversary.

Over the past quarter century, Titmouse has contributed to iconic film, television, and video game franchises. Drunkards, Druggies, & Delinquents marks a foray into a fresh entertainment arena for the animation studio, an intriguing portent for Titmouse’s next 25 years of storytelling.

Drunkards Druggies & Delinquents
