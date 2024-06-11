What Is the Release Date of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 3?

Good news for Critical Roll fans, especially those who enjoy The Legend of Vox Machina. Amazon has confirmed that the hit animated show’s third season will be arriving very soon!

The third season of The Legend of Vox Machina will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on October 3. Amazon releases a brief blurb to go with the announcement, hinting at what our favorite dungeon crawlers will be up to across the 12-episode season.

The Legend of Vox Machina” Season 3 is set to premiere Oct. 3 on Amazon’s Prime Video, comprising 12 episodes, with three episodes of the hit animated fantasy-adventure series premiering every week starting Oct. 3. Prime Video also released a new opening title sequence. Everything is at stake in Season 3 of “The Legend of Vox Machina”: The Chroma Conclave’s path of destruction spreads like wildfire while the Cinder King hunts down Vox Machina. The lovable band of misfits must rise above inner (and outer) demons to try and save their loved ones, the Tal’Dorei republic — and all of Exandria.

The Legend of Vox Machina follows the group made famous by Matthew Mercer and the Critical Role crew’s adventures around Exandria, a world of Mercer’s own devising as a home for his Dungeons and Dragons adventures. Dungeons and Dragons, in general, has enjoyed a huge surge in popularity in recent years, as a heady mix of nostalgia for the 80s and 90s tabletop scenes mixed with a pandemic-stricken populace needing to feel a sense of connection.

At the forefront of this has been shows like Critical Role, which essentially can be boiled down to a group of friends having a nice time together. I won’t drop any spoilers here, but the previous two seasons were fantastic and well worth a rewatch before the new one arrives on October 3.

