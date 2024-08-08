Too Hot To Handle: Are Bri and Demari Still Together? Answered

Too Hot to Handle Season 6 featured a total of sixteen contestants but, at the end, only three emerged victorious. That included Bri Balram and Demari Davis, who became a couple. But are Too Hot to Handle’s Bri and Demari still together? Here’s the answer.

Here’s What Happened to Too Hot to Handle Season 6’s Winners Bri and Demari

Too Hot to Handle’s Bri and Demari are not together, and consider themselves to be on a break. That doesn’t mean that their relationship — BriMari as some fans have called it — is dead, but they’re trying to work things out. As with a lot of reality TV show romances, they’re finding that things are very different out in the real world.

Speaking to People magazine, Demari said it was complicated. “We’re working on things … It was real in there, but it was such a small window. So we’ve really have been trying to learn each other on the outside of everything.” Bri stated, “I’m not dating anybody else and he said he isn’t, so…”

However, there’s another issue the pair have to negotiate, whether they’re together or not, and that’s that they apparently haven’t been paid yet. That’s not to say their $100,000 prize money won’t be forthcoming, but Bri explained “We actually have not got paid yet. They didn’t want us to go, like, elope and spend the money, so we haven’t got paid yet.” Hopefully the pair’s payday is just around the corner.

The answer to whether Too Hot to Handle season 6 couple Bri and Demari are still together is no, they’re not currently a couple. They’re on a break, trying to figure out if they can make their relationship work outside of the show, and if they want to.

