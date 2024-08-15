Trading in Diablo 4 Gets Temporarily Disabled Due to Potential Dupe Glitch

Diablo 4 Season 5, titled Season of the Infernal Hordes, has gotten off to a strong start since last week. However, this Season isn’t without its woes. Tempering bug aside, it looks like players may have uncovered a new duplication glitch in the game.

Recommended Videos

To address this, Blizzard has posted on the game’s official forums to announce that trading has been temporarily disabled in Diablo 4, as the team investigates the potential glitch and identifies any issues they may need to resolve. The full statement reads as follows:

“We will be disabling trading in Diablo IV while we investigate a possible duplication issue. We apologize for the disruption and will provide updates on when we will have trading available again once we further investigate and identify any issues we need to resolve.”

There’s no word on when trading will become available again in Diablo 4. Dupe glitches can be a huge problem in games like these, where the whole point of the game is to grind and farm loot to complete a build. If players could just duplicate whatever they need, that would essentially destroy the entire game’s economy, as there would be nothing left to work towards to once the most optimal piece of gear has been discovered.

Diablo 4 is now available on PC and consoles, with the Vessel of Hatred expansion set to release once Season 5 ends.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy