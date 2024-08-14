How to Get Fractured Winterglass in Diablo 4

There are tons of cool builds you can make in Diablo 4, but some of them will require you to obtain certain Unique gear pieces. Here’s how to get the Fractured Winterglass in Diablo 4.

Getting Fractured Winterglass in Diablo 4

Fractured Winterglass is a Unique Amulet in Diablo 4 that can only be equipped by Sorcerers. You can get it via one of the following methods:

Farming the Uber boss Lord Zir

Getting it as a random drop doing various activities

The second method is largely just left up to RNG. You have a chance of getting the Fractured Winterglass on any World Tier, doing any activities like Helltides, Nightmare Dungeons, Pits, or Infernal Hordes. Even just opening reward chests gives you a chance at obtaining it.

However, if you want to farm for it specifically, then I’d recommend just going straight to Lord Zir, and summoning and beating him.

How to Summon Lord Zir

To summon the base version of Lord Zir, you’ll need to use nine Exquisite Bloods, which are obtained from completing Legion events and beating world bosses. You’ll then want to head to the Ancient’s Seat dungeon in the Fractured Peaks region to summon him.

To get there, you need to go through the Darkened Way passage, then you’ll find the dungeon entrance at the end of the path.

You can also summon the Torment version of Lord Zir, though this requires 27 Exquisite Bloods and one Stygian Stone, which is obtained from clearing the Pit dungeon in the Cerrigar region. This version of Lord Zir is only available on World Tier 4.

Diablo 4 Fractured Winterglass Ability and Affixes

The Fractured Winterglass comes with the following perk:

“Casting Frozen Orb has a 35-65% chance to spawn a random Conjuration when it explodes.

Lucky Hit: Your Conjurations have up to a 50-90% chance to launch a Frozen Orb at nearby enemies.”

While the Fractured Winterglass has been commonly regarded as a less-than-useful Unique by the Diablo 4 community, it saw a bit of a resurgence in Season 5 when Sorcerers got buffed up, allowing the Frozen Orb build to shine in endgame content. If you’re planning on trying out this build, then you’ll absolutely need the Fractured Winterglass to complete it.

And that’s how to get the Fractured Winterglass in Diablo 4.

