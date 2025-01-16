Until Dawn Movie Trailer Gives Us the Peter Stormare We Never Knew We Needed

Until Dawn‘s first trailer is here, featuring a Peter Stormare that’s very different from the one the fans of the PlayStation game are familiar with. It also emphasizes that, as previously revealed, the movie is a very different animal from the game.

Peter Stormare (Fargo, Clown) played Dr. Hill in Supermassive’s Until Dawn game, who popped up between chapters, initially in a similar capacity to The Dark Pictures’ curator. However, as the game progressed, his true role became apparent. Here, he’s a… redneck gas station attendant?

That’s a far cry from Until Dawn‘s suit-clad psychiatrist, and while we’ve not watched every movie in Stormare’s filmography, it’s the first time we’ve seen him rocking that look. The trailer also introduces us to the lead characters who, like Until Dawn’s protagonists, are in mortal danger.

The twist is that, in a nod to the game’s replays, which can see characters survive one run and be horribly slaughtered in another, they die and die again. We’d make a “groundhog slay” joke here, but it appears that the loops aren’t infinite and no one, including protagonist Clover’s missing sister, has survived more than 13.

It also looks like each loop features a different menace, and it’s implied that there’s some truth the hapless cabin residents don’t want to admit to. We get a glimpse of the game’s clown-masked slasher, a wendigo, and a face-burrowing Evil Dead-style infection, to name a few. With that in mind, it’s entirely possible that Stormare will also play his Dr. Hill character.

It’s a novel approach, one that’s preferable to just regurgitating the game’s plot, and we have our fingers crossed that the Until Dawn movie can deliver on its promise of mind-bending, monster-aided murder. You can find out this April 25th, when Until Dawn hits theaters.

