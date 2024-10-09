The remake of Until Dawn, like the original PS4 game, is wall-to-wall horror. But unlike your average horror movie, there doesn’t have to be a high body count. If you want to save or kill this game’s characters, here’s how to get all endings in Until Dawn.

How to Get the Worst “Everyone Dies” Ending in Until Dawn

Since Until Dawn is a horror game, I’ll start with explaining how to get everyone killed. But before I do, a warning. At the time of writing, Until Dawn is pretty buggy, even after being patched. One major bug, on the PS5 at least, is that the chapter system is broken. You’re supposed to be able to change your fate, but all I ended up with was softlocks, crashes, and characters flagged as dead even though I’d saved them.

So I’d recommend that if you’ve already played the game and want a different ending, don’t use the chapter system, instead use a new save. It’ll mean sitting through the first few chapters again, but it’s better than your game breaking.

With that in mind, here’s how to kill all the characters in Until Dawn, earning you the This Is THE End trophy. There are other methods, but this is a particularly efficient way of doing it. Or just kill the characters you don’t like, because you are a terrible puppetmaster.

Chapters 1 – 3

Do whatever you like, your choices here don’t have an impact on characters’ fates, not in so much as you’re trying to kill them.

Chapter 4 (Kill Jessica)

As Mike, deliberately fail the QTEs as you race to rescue Jessica. This will result in the Wendigo killing Jessica before he reaches them.

Also, in the Psycho’s game, choose to save Josh.

Chapter 5

Again, make any choices you like.

Chapter 6 (Kill Matt)

As Matt, push through the deer then attack one with your axe. Fail the QTEs and Matt will fall to his death.

As Chris, shoot Ashley (this will set her up to lock Chris out later)

Chapter 7

Another free choice chapter.

Chapter 8 (Kill Emily and Chris)

When you get to the lift, dawdle and don’t press the lever, so the wendigo catches up with Emily. Or do push it, but then choose to stay on the conveyor and fail the QTEs for a particularly nasty demise.

Next, play as Chris and don’t shoot, so the wendigo kills him. Alternatively, play properly but when Chris runs back to the lodge, Ashley will shut him out because of his decisions in the Psycho’s Saw-style game. She’ll change her mind but not in time to let him in, so the wendigo will then kill him.

Chapter 9 (Kill Ashley)

When Sam and Ashley are heading to the sanitorium, Ashley will hear Jess’s voice. Choose to follow and investigate the noise and she’ll be dispatched by the wendigo that was mimicking Jess.

Chapter 10 (Kill Mike, Josh and Sam)

Just three to go now. First, when Sam and Mike are going to find Josh, go to the right of the pool and don’t read Hannah’s diary, which you find in the cave to the left of the pool. Josh will be killed by Wendigo Hannah.

Finally, when Sam is back in the lodge, fail her Don’t Move events a couple of times and a wendigo will kill her. Mike will blow up the lodge, incinerating himself in the process.

And that’s everyone dead, earning you that coveted This Is THE End trophy.

How to Save Everyone and Get the Best Ending in Until Dawn

Saving everyone in Until Dawn is not as hard as you might think, though saving Josh does require a fairly specific dialogue choice at one point. Many of the QTEs in the game can be failed and you’ll either have to repeat them or the character will just stumble and continue.

In fact, there are only specific points, usually in later chapters, where characters can die, and it also seems more forgiving than the original Until Dawn. So, here’s how to save everyone and if you find the QTEs tricky, there’s an option in Until Dawn’s accessibility menu to make them easier or skip them entirely.

Chapter 1 – 3

Your choices don’t affect whether characters live or die.

Chapter 4 (Save Jessica)

As Mike, succeed at all the QTEs when you’re rushing to rescue Jessica. I failed one and still rescued her, but it’s best to play it safe.

As Chris, choose to save Ashley in the Psycho’s game.

Chapter 5

No-one can die in this chapter, but if you want Mike to keep his fingers, leave the sanitarium hand box alone.

Chapter 6 (Save Matt)

As Matt, push through the deer and when the crosshair comes up to kill one of them, let it time out. When the fire tower starts to collapse, it doesn’t matter if you try to save Emily or not, they both survive. Well, for now at least.

As Chris, choose to shoot yourself instead of Ashley.

Chapter 7

No one dies in this chapter, and there are no choices with later life or death consequences.

Chapter 8 (Save Emily and Chris)

As Emily, pass all the QTEs, including the Don’t Move in the lift. She’ll survive, but be bitten (another option is to get the flare gun from the fire tower in Chapter 6 but it’s not compulsory).

As Mike, don’t shoot Emily. As you’ll discover, wendigo bites are not zombie bites.

As Chris, pass the QTEs/shoot the wendigos, and Ashley should let you back in the lodge. You can’t save the stranger.

At Josh, when you’re with ‘Dr Hill’, choose ‘They Hurt Me’ and ‘I’m So Sorry’ as your responses.

Chapter 9 (Save Ashley and Chris)

As Ashley, choose Reassure when Chris wants to leave. And when you hear ‘Jess’, after going down the manhole, ignore it and stick with Sam.

Chapter 10 (Save Josh, Matt, Jessica, Mike and Sam)

As Sam, when you enter the pool near the water wheel, go to the left and climb up the ledge to find and read Hannah’s diary. This will save Josh later.

As Matt, hide with Jessica and choose Hide Together when you have the option of abandoning her (and pass the Don’t Move events).

Finally, as Sam, keep choosing Hide (completing the Don’t Move) until Mike smashes the lightbulb. Then, choose Save Mike (complete a Don’t Move), and keep selecting Hide until Mike backs out of the Lodge (the others have already done the same). Finally, without an additional QTE event, Sam bolts and blows up the lodge.

You’ve saved everyone. Josh doesn’t come with you, but he should be still alive and un-wendigoed, having a conversation with ‘Dr Hill’. The survivors’ respective testimonies will vary depending upon precisely how you acted in game, and you can have some characters live and some not. That’s how to get the best and worst endings Until Dawn.

