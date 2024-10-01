All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Until Dawn

Until Dawn’s PS5 remake is here, and while it looks gorgeous, one thing that hasn’t changed is the cast. If you’re curious as to who plays who, here, with some minor spoilers, are all major voice actors and the full cast list for Until Dawn.
Every Major Actor in Until Dawn
Hayden Panettiere as Sam
If there’s one character in Until Dawn who screams ‘final girl‘, it’s Sam, though whether she actually is the final girl is down to you. She’s Hannah’s best friend, and one of the few characters it’s easy to root for. Sure, the others are sort of likeable, but it’s hard to forget that they’re indirectly responsible for Hannah and Beth’s disappearance and presumed deaths. Sam is the only character who tried to stop the prank.
Sam is played by Hayden Panettiere who, at the time of the original release, had not long finished a major role in superhero show Heroes, though more recently you’re more likely to recognise her as country singer Juliette Barnes from Nashville.
Rami Malek as Josh
Rami Malek, best known as hacker Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot, is Josh, the brother of Beth and Hannah, and he’s the reason the group return to Blackwood Mountain, a year after the tragedy. Until Dawn initially describes him as “complex, thoughtful, and loving”, though this being an interactive horror, you can mould the characters’ attitudes and actions. He’s still feeling the impact of Hannah and Beth’s death/disappearance, even if he doesn’t always show it.
Brett Dalton as Mike
Mike is Jessica’s boyfriend and Emily’s ex-boyfriend, which both of them are bound to take in their stride. Sam aside, he’s the character you’ll spend most time playing. Marvel fans will know him as Grant Ward from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and he also featured as Freyr in God of War: Ragnarok.
Galadriel Stineman as Ashley
Ashley is “academic, inquisitive, and forthright”, according to her profile, but she can be vengeful and vicious if you give her reason to be, even if it costs another character’s life. She has a crush on Chris, though whether anything comes of it is up to you. Ashley is played by Galadriel Stineman who had a recurring role as Cassidy Finch in The Middle (that show with the janitor from Scrubs).
Peter Stormare as Dr. Hill
Dr. Hill appears between chapters to quiz you, the player, on your actions to help you reflect. His role is similar to The Curator from The Dark Pictures games, though he’s less inclined to offer clues. Even before he utters a word, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll recognise this actor.
Peter Stormare has had dozens of roles, and if you haven’t seen him feeding Steve Buscemi into a wood-chipper in Fargo, you’ll probably remember him as Lucifer from the Keanu Reeves-starring Constantine.
Jordan Fisher as Matt
Matt is is Until Dawn’s jock, a linebacker at his college, and while he’s not a towering character, his physical strength absolutely comes in handy later in the game. He’s Emily’s current boyfriend, so expect him and Mike to come to blows. Arrowverse fans may recognise actor Fisher as Bart Allen from The Flash.
Nichole Sakura as Emily
Emily is, as the game puts it, “Intelligent, resourceful, persuasive”. She’s sharp tongued and can seriously take things personally, but she steps up when she needs to. You can hear her actor Nichole Sakura also voicing Terri Buns in Disney’s animated series Kiff.
Meaghan Martin as Jessica
Actor Meaghan Martin, who plays Jessica, describes her as the mean girl of the group and she’s not wrong. She and Emily are arguably the people most responsible for the prank that got Beth and Hannah killed. Prior to Until Dawn, Martin played Naminé in the Kingdom Hearts series.
Full Cast List For Until Dawn
Those are the main cast; there’s also a relatively short turn from Larry Fessenden (Jakob’s Wife) as The Stranger. Fessenden also co-wrote the game. Here’s the full list of every cast member in the game, most of whom provided motion capture.
Samantha – Hayden Panettiere
Dr. Hill – Peter Stormare
Joshua – Rami Malek
Michael – Brett Dalton
Jessica – Meaghan Martin
Ashley – Galadriel Stineman
Emily – Nichole Sakura (credited as Nichole Bloom)
Matthew – Jordan Fisher
Hannah and Beth – Ella Lentini
The Stranger – Larry Fessenden
Radio DJ – Graham Reznick
Sheriff – Heather Robb
Ranger/Detective – Brian McGuinness
Detective – Tiffany Bartok
Those are all major voice actors and the cast list for Until Dawn.
