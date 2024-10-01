All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Until Dawn

Until Dawn’s PS5 remake is here, and while it looks gorgeous, one thing that hasn’t changed is the cast. If you’re curious as to who plays who, here, with some minor spoilers, are all major voice actors and the full cast list for Until Dawn.

Recommended Videos

Every Major Actor in Until Dawn

Hayden Panettiere as Sam

If there’s one character in Until Dawn who screams ‘final girl‘, it’s Sam, though whether she actually is the final girl is down to you. She’s Hannah’s best friend, and one of the few characters it’s easy to root for. Sure, the others are sort of likeable, but it’s hard to forget that they’re indirectly responsible for Hannah and Beth’s disappearance and presumed deaths. Sam is the only character who tried to stop the prank.

Sam is played by Hayden Panettiere who, at the time of the original release, had not long finished a major role in superhero show Heroes, though more recently you’re more likely to recognise her as country singer Juliette Barnes from Nashville.

Rami Malek as Josh

Rami Malek, best known as hacker Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot, is Josh, the brother of Beth and Hannah, and he’s the reason the group return to Blackwood Mountain, a year after the tragedy. Until Dawn initially describes him as “complex, thoughtful, and loving”, though this being an interactive horror, you can mould the characters’ attitudes and actions. He’s still feeling the impact of Hannah and Beth’s death/disappearance, even if he doesn’t always show it.

Brett Dalton as Mike

Mike is Jessica’s boyfriend and Emily’s ex-boyfriend, which both of them are bound to take in their stride. Sam aside, he’s the character you’ll spend most time playing. Marvel fans will know him as Grant Ward from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, and he also featured as Freyr in God of War: Ragnarok.

Galadriel Stineman as Ashley

Ashley is “academic, inquisitive, and forthright”, according to her profile, but she can be vengeful and vicious if you give her reason to be, even if it costs another character’s life. She has a crush on Chris, though whether anything comes of it is up to you. Ashley is played by Galadriel Stineman who had a recurring role as Cassidy Finch in The Middle (that show with the janitor from Scrubs).

Peter Stormare as Dr. Hill

Dr. Hill appears between chapters to quiz you, the player, on your actions to help you reflect. His role is similar to The Curator from The Dark Pictures games, though he’s less inclined to offer clues. Even before he utters a word, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll recognise this actor.

Peter Stormare has had dozens of roles, and if you haven’t seen him feeding Steve Buscemi into a wood-chipper in Fargo, you’ll probably remember him as Lucifer from the Keanu Reeves-starring Constantine.

Jordan Fisher as Matt

Matt is is Until Dawn’s jock, a linebacker at his college, and while he’s not a towering character, his physical strength absolutely comes in handy later in the game. He’s Emily’s current boyfriend, so expect him and Mike to come to blows. Arrowverse fans may recognise actor Fisher as Bart Allen from The Flash.

Nichole Sakura as Emily

Emily is, as the game puts it, “Intelligent, resourceful, persuasive”. She’s sharp tongued and can seriously take things personally, but she steps up when she needs to. You can hear her actor Nichole Sakura also voicing Terri Buns in Disney’s animated series Kiff.

Related: Until Dawn’s Creators Reveal the Horror Masterpieces That Inspired the Game

Meaghan Martin as Jessica

Actor Meaghan Martin, who plays Jessica, describes her as the mean girl of the group and she’s not wrong. She and Emily are arguably the people most responsible for the prank that got Beth and Hannah killed. Prior to Until Dawn, Martin played Naminé in the Kingdom Hearts series.

Full Cast List For Until Dawn

Those are the main cast; there’s also a relatively short turn from Larry Fessenden (Jakob’s Wife) as The Stranger. Fessenden also co-wrote the game. Here’s the full list of every cast member in the game, most of whom provided motion capture.

Samantha – Hayden Panettiere

Dr. Hill – Peter Stormare

Joshua – Rami Malek

Michael – Brett Dalton

Jessica – Meaghan Martin

Ashley – Galadriel Stineman

Emily – Nichole Sakura (credited as Nichole Bloom)

Matthew – Jordan Fisher

Hannah and Beth – Ella Lentini

The Stranger – Larry Fessenden

Radio DJ – Graham Reznick

Sheriff – Heather Robb

Ranger/Detective – Brian McGuinness

Detective – Tiffany Bartok

Those are all major voice actors and the cast list for Until Dawn.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy