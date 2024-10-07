Until Dawn begins with two of the characters, Hannah and Beth, find themselves in a sticky situation. It sets up the events of the rest of the game, but can you actually do anything to help them? Can you save Hannah and Beth in Until Dawn? I’ve got the answer, with spoilers.

Recommended Videos

Is There a Way to Save Hannah and Beth in Until Dawn?

Unfortunately for the pair, Hannah and Beth can not be saved in Until Dawn’s prologue. There are a handful of choices you can make, but none of them will save the pair. The prank that has Hannah Washington running off into the forest, with her sister following behind, will always happen.

No matter what you do, whether you choose to let Hannah fall or not, Beth and Hannah always plunge into the abyss. And then? This is where it gets really nasty, though depending on how you play the game you may not discover their true fate. Ready? Got a strong stomach? I’ll carry on.

Beth dies of the injuries she receives from the fall, but Hannah lives, albeit hurt, and desparate, eats Hannah’s corpse. This turns her into a wendigo and if you succeed in destroying the lodge, she’s killed along with the rest of the wendigo.

Related: All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Until Dawn

So, Beth is dead and, depending on your ending, Hannah is either dead, having turned into a wendigo, or she’s still roaming the mountains in her wendigo form. You can’t save her in the prologue, and you can’t un-wendigo her in the game. A similar thing happens in some other Supermassive games, including the Dark Pictures series. Take Man of Medan; the two American soldiers in the prologue are always going to meet an unpleasant end.

Therefore, you can’t save Hannah and Beth; they need to fall for the rest of the story to happen, and nothing you can do will save them, as Dr. Hill reminds you.

Until Dawn (2024) will be available to play on PC and PlayStation 5 October 4, 2024.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy