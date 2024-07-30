Visions of Mana’s Demo Is Available Now, Features Special In-Game Items

The demo for Visions of Mana is officially available in advance of the game’s upcoming release.

Recommended Videos

The demo for Visions of Mana is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Steam. It was also released alongside a trailer for the game. As noted in the description on Xbox, there are elements of the demo that will differ from the final game. Exactly what those are isn’t clear at this time.

Those who play the demo will also get three weapons for Val: Gladius, Falx, and Horn Lance, which are a small sword, great sword, and lance, respectively. Players will be able to equip the Gladius when Val becomes playable in Chapter 1, and the Falx will be available once they get access to the wind class. Once players get the moon class, they can equip the Horn Lance.

Developed by Ouka Studios and published by Square Enix, Visions of Mana is the first game in the franchise since 2006’s Dawn of Mana. The first title in the series, which was technically Final Fantasy Adventure, released in 1991. Thanks to the excellent Secret of Mana on the Super Nintendo in 1993, the series is generally looked at with fondness. I myself spent a lot of time playing Secret of Mana and Final Fantasy Adventure when I was younger, and I’ve been looking forward to Visions of Mana for quite some time.

In Visions of Mana, a young man named Tal will attempt to protect his friend Hinna as she heads to the Mana Tree. Along the way, they’ll be joined in their quest by several interesting characters such as a cat-man named Morley and a half-human, half-dragon named Careena. In terms of gameplay, Visions of Mana will, like the other titles in the franchise, be an action RPG.

Visions of Mana releases on August 29. You can read about all the pre-order bonuses and editions here.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy