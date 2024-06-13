All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Visions of Mana

As the first original installment in Square Enix’s long-running Mana series in 15 years, the studio is pulling out all of the stops to commemorate and celebrate the release of Visions of Mana. Here are all of the pre-orders and editions for Visions of Mana.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Visions of Mana

Visions of Mana is slated for release on August 29 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Square Enix has stated that regardless of which system you pre-order the game for, you will receive two pre-order bonuses. The first is an outfit for the main character, Val, called the “Garmet Guardian.” You’ll also receive a starter pack that will contain items that can boost the amount of experience points and money you’ll earn for a limited time. There is also a third pre-order bonus, a “Brave Blade” weapon for Val, but it appears that it is a digitally exclusive item as it does not appear on any physical retailer’s sites but does appear on the game’s PSN and Steam page.

All Editions for Visions Of Mana

There are a few different editions of Visions of Mana, but something of note is how Square Enix is approaching the release of the last-gen versions of Visions of Mana. Yes, Visions of Mana will be released on the PS4, but it’s marked as a digital-only release. Even more curious is that according to Square’s website on Visions of Mana, all physical versions of the PS4 version of the game are not available in North America, implying that a physical PS4 version will be released in other territories.

As for the actual editions, there are three different versions of Visions of Mana for players to grab. The first is your standard edition, which will be available both physically and digitally and retail for $60. The next version is the Digital Deluxe Edition, which will retail for $80 and include the following items:

A Mana Superstars costume set, having characters gain costumes of previous Mana characters. The costumes include a Sumo outfit for Val, a Popoi outfit for Julei, a Riesz outfit for Careena, an Elazul outfit for Morley, and a Lady Blackpearl outfit for Palamena.

A Mana Series BGM bundle containing 26 tracks of previous Mana series music to play in the game.

Early Access to the game, allowing players to start playing 24 hours before the game releases.

With that in mind, we once again have a digital release that grants a player early access to a game, making the release date of the game technically August 28, 2024, for those who opt to buy the Digital Deluxe version.

Square Enix has also announced a lavish Collector’s Edition that is only available via the Square Enix Store. This edition will set you back a hefty $200, but unlike most other Collector’s Editions, there’s something about it that I’m head over heels for. This version of the game will contain the base game, an 8-inch plush of a little dragon named Ramcoh, the game’s soundtrack collected across five CDs, a special CD containing remixes of a handful of tracks from the game, an 80-page hardcover art book for the game, and a collector’s case.

The big sell for me is the complete soundtrack across five CDs, mostly because of the high quality of music associated with the Mana series. Whether or not that’s enough to justify the $200 price tag is entirely up to you, but if you are going to pick up the Collector’s Edition, there are only limited quantities available on the Square Enix Store, so you may want to decide sooner rather than later.

And those are all of the pre-order bonuses and editions for Visions of Mana.

Visions of Mana releases on Aug. 29.

