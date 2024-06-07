Astro Bot is finally getting his own full-length adventure after wowing PS5 owners with the cool (and free) Astro’s Playroom. You can pre-order this PS5 exclusive now, but what do you get for doing so? Here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Astro Bot.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Astro Bot

There’s no super-expensive Astro Bot Collector’s Edition, complete with Astro Bot figure, but there are pre-order bonuses and several editions, physical and digital, to choose from. Here’s what’s available:

Astro Bot Pre-Order Bonuses

No matter which edition of the game you buy, you get a some goodies if you pre-order:

The Parappa Astro Lovestruck Lyricist outfit

The Glorious Graffiti Dual Speeder paint color

2 Astro Avatars

Yes, you can dress Astro Bot up as Parappa the Rapper, which has me hoping Parappa the Rapper 3 is secretly in the works at Sony. Those are some pretty cool pre-order bonuses, right? Yes, but there’s a catch, which I’ll get to in a minute.

All Astro Bot Editions

There are three basic editions of the game, one physical and two digital:

Physical Standard Edition ($59.99)

This edition includes:

Astro Bot game

Pre-order bonuses

Digital Standard Edition ($59.99)

This edition, available digitally, drops the poster for obvious reasons:

Physical poster

Astro Bot game

Pre-order bonuses

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

For an extra ten dollars, you get quite a few digital extras:

Astro Bot game

Astro’s Yharnam Tourist outfit

Pre-order bonuses

Astro’s Golden outfit

The Neon Dream Dual Speeder paint color

The Champion’s Gold Dual Speeder paint color

The official Soundtrack and Digital Art Gallery

10 Astro Avatars

Ready to pre-order Astro Bot? Well, not so fast. Sony’s pre-order page refers to the digital content as “Early Unlocks.” That suggests that most, if not all, of the content, both pre-order bonuses and deluxe edition extras, can be unlocked inthe game.

So while that Yharnam Bloodborne outfit is cool, it’s something you can get by playing the game normally. It’s not clear if that applies to the soundtrack and digital art gallery, but you’re being asked to pay $10 extra for content that’s not actually exclusive to that edition.

If you were going to order the game anyway, that’s not the end of the world, but it’s something to think on. So, those are all the all pre-order bonuses and editions for Astro Bot.

Astro Bot releases on Sep. 7.

