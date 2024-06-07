Astro Bot, a white and blue robot, with other characters around it.
Category:
Video Games

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Astro Bot

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 03:12 pm

Astro Bot is finally getting his own full-length adventure after wowing PS5 owners with the cool (and free) Astro’s Playroom. You can pre-order this PS5 exclusive now, but what do you get for doing so? Here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Astro Bot.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Astro Bot

There’s no super-expensive Astro Bot Collector’s Edition, complete with Astro Bot figure, but there are pre-order bonuses and several editions, physical and digital, to choose from. Here’s what’s available:

Astro Bot Pre-Order Bonuses

No matter which edition of the game you buy, you get a some goodies if you pre-order:

  • The Parappa Astro Lovestruck Lyricist outfit
  • The Glorious Graffiti Dual Speeder paint color
  • 2 Astro Avatars 

Yes, you can dress Astro Bot up as Parappa the Rapper, which has me hoping Parappa the Rapper 3 is secretly in the works at Sony. Those are some pretty cool pre-order bonuses, right? Yes, but there’s a catch, which I’ll get to in a minute.

All Astro Bot Editions

There are three basic editions of the game, one physical and two digital:

Physical Standard Edition ($59.99)

This edition includes:

  • Astro Bot game
  • Pre-order bonuses

Digital Standard Edition ($59.99)

This edition, available digitally, drops the poster for obvious reasons:

  • Physical poster
  • Astro Bot game
  • Pre-order bonuses

Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)

The bonuses for the digital deluxe editon of Astro Bot.

For an extra ten dollars, you get quite a few digital extras:

  • Astro Bot game
  • Astro’s Yharnam Tourist outfit
  • Pre-order bonuses
  • Astro’s Golden outfit
  • The Neon Dream Dual Speeder paint color
  • The Champion’s Gold Dual Speeder paint color
  • The official Soundtrack and Digital Art Gallery
  • 10 Astro Avatars

Ready to pre-order Astro Bot? Well, not so fast. Sony’s pre-order page refers to the digital content as “Early Unlocks.” That suggests that most, if not all, of the content, both pre-order bonuses and deluxe edition extras, can be unlocked inthe game.

So while that Yharnam Bloodborne outfit is cool, it’s something you can get by playing the game normally. It’s not clear if that applies to the soundtrack and digital art gallery, but you’re being asked to pay $10 extra for content that’s not actually exclusive to that edition.

If you were going to order the game anyway, that’s not the end of the world, but it’s something to think on. So, those are all the all pre-order bonuses and editions for Astro Bot.

Astro Bot releases on Sep. 7.

