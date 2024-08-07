Warframe’s The Lotus Eaters Update Brings Sevagoth Prime Later This Month

If you have been eagerly awaiting release dates for The Lotus Eaters update and Sevagoth Prime in Warframe since TennoCon last month, then you need wait no longer.

Both the new update and the upcoming Prime will be released on August 21, leaving us just a two-week wait until we can get our hands on new goodies. The Lotus Eaters is an interim update between the events of Whispers In The Walls, which saw players invading the Entrati Labs on a mission to find out what the hell was happening on Deimos and the upcoming major expansion that is planned for the end of this year.

They found a lot more than they bargained for as they ran into new enemies, the Murmur, and discovered the Albrecht Entrati had someone who cracked the Void and slipped away into the past. Now, a strange sound echoes off the walls deep within the Sanctum Anatomica, and all paths lead to 1999. This short quest will provide a tie-in that carries us over into Warframe: 1999, which will be released later this year.

We will also be getting Sevagoth Prime and some long-awaited Prime weapons as the Epitaph is getting the Prime treatment. Finally, a new Sentinel, Nautilus Prime, will join the party as well. Epitaph Prime promises to be very interesting as it is a hugely popular weapon for a practice called Condition Overload priming. Hitting enemies with it and inflicting multiple status types on them allows you to follow up with powerful melee strikes thanks to the Condition Overload mod which gives you a damage bonus per status type affecting an enemy. Hopefully the new Prime version lives up to the legacy of the one we all know and love.

Sevagoth Prime himself looks stunning and brings a fun, two-part kit to the game that should be exciting for those who haven’t braved Railjack mode to farm the standard version yet.

All this brings us one step closer to the full release of Warframe’s next huge expansion, Warframe: 1999. This will introduce the new playable character, Arthur, as well as his friends, the Protoframes. We’ll be taking on all manner of threats in the past and doing our best to stop them bleeding through into the future. Digital Extremes has been on a creative tear with Warframe of late, so I am betting that this will be the best expansion that we have seen in a while, and I am very excited for the end of the year.

Warframe is available to play on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile.

