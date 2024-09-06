Network dramas have a knack for sticking around for a long time, but some land on the chopping block fairly early. That’s what people are worried is going on with Tracker, starring Justin Hartley. So, was the Tracker TV show cancelled ahead of Season 2?

Is Tracker Returning for Season 2?

Premiering after the conclusion of Super Bowl 58 on CBS, Tracker‘s first season ran for 13 episodes. However, the series dealt with bizarre delays, leaving many fans frustrated with its release schedule. Fortunately, those problems all appear to be in the past, as Tracker will return for a second season in 2024, avoiding being one of those series that gets cancelled after one outing.

“Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going,” said president of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach about the renewal. “We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

When Does Tracker Season 2 Start?

The second season of Tracker will air much earlier than the first, with the Season 2 premiere set to air on October 14, 2024, at 8 PM EST. It will feature more of Hartley’s Colter traveling across the country and solving mysteries, as well as the return of Jensen Ackles’ Russell Shaw, Colter’s brother who has a lot to say about their family’s past.

New episodes of Tracker air on CBS starting on Oct. 14, 2024, at 8 PM EST.

