What Are Primal Fears In Chainsaw Man? Explained

The popular manga/anime series Chainsaw Man, created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, features plenty of monsters for the show’s heroic Devil Hunters to vanquish. However, among the deadliest of all are the Primal Fears. Here is what the Primal Fears are in Chainsaw Man and their role in the story.

Recommended Videos

Here Are Chainsaw Man’s Primal Fears, Explained

Image via The Escapist

The Primal Fears in Chainsaw Man are ancient Devils who personify many of humanity’s deep-seated instinctual fears. These Devils possess immense power, leaving them greatly feared by most living things, including other Devils and monsters. The Primal Fears reside within the bowels of Hell and have existed for untold millennia, with their influence instilled deeply into the collective human subconsciousness. Despite maintaining a vaunted status above humans and typical Devils, the Primal Fears still actively conspire with lesser Devils to carry out their own agendas, with at least one Primal Fear even reaching a tacit understanding with human officials about their activities.

To date, the existence of four Primal Fears has been confirmed, with three of these Devils appearing in the pages of Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series so far. The first three Primal Fears unveiled to the story are the Darkness Devil, Falling Devil, and Aging Devil, with the Death Devil alluded to over the course of the series. Each of these four figures embody the instinctual fears that they are named after and are easily among the most formidable enemies that Chainsaw Man protagonist Denji and his friends have faced.

The most terrifying of the Primal Fears is the Death Devil, who is described as the ultimate terror and the leader of the Four Horsemen, a quartet of powerful Devils. With Denji and the Devil Hunters barely surviving their first encounter with the Primal Fears, the arrival of the Death Devil is quickly shaping up to be the most harrowing confrontation in Chainsaw Man as the manga series continues.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy