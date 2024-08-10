Chainsaw Man Season 2 Must Feature This Disgusting Moment From the Manga

The enormously popular anime series Chainsaw Man, based on the manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, is preparing to return for its second season. Given the story and anime’s reputation for displaying graphic moments on-screen, Chainsaw Man Season 2 needs to include this disgusting moment from the manga.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga.

A Disgusting Moment From the Chainsaw Man Manga

One of the most genuinely disturbing villains in the Chainsaw Man manga is Darkness Devil, who is slated to be introduced to anime audiences soon. An immensely important character beyond the events of Chainsaw Man Season 1, Darkness Devil is made up of parts of desiccated corpses stacked up together, including four undead heads below the devil’s own skeletal cranium. However, it’s not just Darkness Devil’s grotesque appearance that needs to be included in Chainsaw Man Season 2 but also the manner of his introduction.

Chainsaw Man protagonist Denji and several of his fellow Devil Hunters are transported to Hell where they meet Darkness Devil, who approaches them through a corridor of bisected astronauts. On top of this grim display, Darkness Devil reveals that he has removed the Devil Hunters’ arms, leaving most of them helpless as he prepares to kill them one by one while they bleed on the ground.

Why Chainsaw Man Season 2 Needs To Include This Moment

Image Source: Crunchyroll

The full disgusting and intense scope of Darkness Devil’s introduction absolutely needs to be included in Chainsaw Man Season 2 for several reasons. First, it lets audiences know immediately that Darkness Devil will become one of the scariest and most formidable adversaries that Denji and the Devil Hunters have ever encountered. The set of bisected astronauts and the removal of the Devil Hunters’ arms establishes Darkness Devil as a twisted and overwhelming threat right from the moment when we first fully see him.

The scene also leaves a number of Devil Hunters vulnerable, given their lack of limbs, which allows Darkness Devil to kill several of them. This gross dismemberment lets viewers know that Darkness Devil is unlike any villain they’ve seen before, racking up quite the body count in his first appearance. Disturbing and gross all at once, the scene is a must to unnerve and tense up the audience right from the moment Denji sees what he’s up against.

Chainsaw Man’s History of Not Pulling Punches

Image via Crunchyroll

As far as Darkness Devil’s introduction goes, it’s far from the most disgusting moment that viewers have seen in the first season of Chainsaw Man. The anime series lets audiences know right away what kind of story they are in for with the opening battle between Denji and the monstrous Zombie Devil in the series’ premiere episode. Other gruesome moments from Chainsaw Man Season 1 include the battle against the grotesque Infinity Devil and Bat Devil temporarily devouring Denji’s friends.

That said, the Chainsaw Man anime has refrained from going to some of the more graphic lengths of its manga source material, especially when it comes to the series’ lavatorial sense of humor. The most notable example is an incident when Himeno pukes into Denji’s mouth while in the midst of a drunken make-out session after a successful battle against the Infinity Devil. This scene is rendered less graphically in the anime than in the manga and, given the nature of the scene itself, is a welcome change considering how utterly disgusting it is.

Given the premise of its protagonist transforming into a man with chainsaws for appendages to slice up monstrous demons to ribbons, Chainsaw Man leans heavily into gory body horror. Being disgusting is part of the package and parcel of the series, and the manga’s anime adaptation has certainly not shied away from the most violent moments of the story so far. And with even bigger threats on the horizon in Chainsaw Man Season 2, the anime should look to escalate the graphic on-screen carnage.

Chainsaw Man is available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

