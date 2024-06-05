How Old Is Denji In Chainsaw Man? Answered

Chainsaw Man took the world by storm when it first released and is still a powerhouse in the Shonen genre. How old is the protagonist, Denji, and has he aged considerably since events first started transpiring?

Chainsaw Man – How Old Is Denji in The Anime & Manga?

Much like most kids his age, Denji is quite a slacker. He’s lazy, irresponsible, and acts just like a 16-year-old should. That is until his world gets completely flipped upside down at the start of the anime/manga series. The first time we lay our eyes on Denji, he’s only 16 years old — but while he may not technically be alive in the standard sense anymore, he’s still aging as a normal human would.

As events continue to transpire in the world of Chainsaw Man, the flow of time continues as normal. This puts Denji at the ripe age of 18 as of the time of this writing, with continued age hopefully being on his side. Sure, he may have started as just a lazy kid, but now he’s technically a lazy adult.

Is Denji The Youngest Member Of Tokyo Special Division 4?

After Denji is recruited into the Tokyo Special Divison 4, you may be wondering if he’s the youngest member. Alongside our hero, we see Power, Aki, and Himeno quite frequently and we need to ask — is he in similar company, or is he in a league of his own when it comes to age?

While there is no explicit age given to Himeno and Aki, we can only assume that Himeno is nearing or in her 20s, especially with her smoking habit. Aki, on the other hand, seems to have been a part of Tokyo Special Divison 4 for a little while at this point, so we can also assume that he is older than Denji. Power… well, she’s a Devil, so it’ll be impossible to pin down her age.

We can comfortably say that Denji is likely the youngest member of Tokyo Special Divison 4 in Chainsaw Man, and may be one of the youngest characters in the manga/anime, as well.

Chainsaw Man is available to read on VIZ/Shonen Jump, and available to stream on Crunchyroll.

