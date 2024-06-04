Where to Read the Chainsaw Man Manga Online

Chainsaw Man had a successful run when it first began publication, with the first major arc of the series, the Public Safety Saga. Part 2 of the series, the Academy Saga, is currently ongoing, and it features some surprising developments in Denji’s life. So, where can you read the manga online?

How to Read the Chainsaw Man Manga Online

Chainsaw Man can be read online on various platforms, most notably Viz Media’s official website. There is also an app version available on the App Store or the Google Play Store, which allows you to read the most recent chapters of titles in the Viz Media library for free. However, if you want to read the entirety of Chainsaw Man and other manga titles, a membership is required. Both the Viz Media app and the Shonen Jump app offer a 7-day free trial followed by a charge of $2.99 per month. With this membership, it’s possible to read all 167 chapters of Chainsaw Man. The first 97 chapters of Chainsaw Man cover the entirety of the Public Safety Saga, which is currently still being adapted with a film in the works from Studio MAPPA.

Public Safety Saga sees Denji working for Public Safety as he tries to hide his Chainsaw Man identity while under the influence of Makima, a senior agent of the organization. The more recent saga that is still ongoing has Denji in public school, trying to live a normal life after the traumatic events of the previous saga. Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto puts less of a focus on Denji during this arc, instead introducing a new character named Asa, who has the powers of the War Devil named Yoru. The tonal shift away from action has led to a different type of arc for Chainsaw Man, and it will be interesting to see where it leads the character of Denji.

So, you can read the Chainsaw Man manga online through the Viz Media website or app, along with the Shonen Jump app.

