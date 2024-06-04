Yoru Chainsaw Man cover
Image via Viz Media
Category:
Anime & Manga

Where to Read the Chainsaw Man Manga Online

Image of Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela
|
Published: Jun 4, 2024 02:36 pm

Chainsaw Man had a successful run when it first began publication, with the first major arc of the series, the Public Safety Saga. Part 2 of the series, the Academy Saga, is currently ongoing, and it features some surprising developments in Denji’s life. So, where can you read the manga online?

Recommended Videos

How to Read the Chainsaw Man Manga Online

The cast of Chainsaw Man stand on the street
Image via Crunchyroll

Chainsaw Man can be read online on various platforms, most notably Viz Media’s official website. There is also an app version available on the App Store or the Google Play Store, which allows you to read the most recent chapters of titles in the Viz Media library for free. However, if you want to read the entirety of Chainsaw Man and other manga titles, a membership is required. Both the Viz Media app and the Shonen Jump app offer a 7-day free trial followed by a charge of $2.99 per month. With this membership, it’s possible to read all 167 chapters of Chainsaw Man. The first 97 chapters of Chainsaw Man cover the entirety of the Public Safety Saga, which is currently still being adapted with a film in the works from Studio MAPPA.

Related: Where to Read the Wind Breaker Manga Online

Public Safety Saga sees Denji working for Public Safety as he tries to hide his Chainsaw Man identity while under the influence of Makima, a senior agent of the organization. The more recent saga that is still ongoing has Denji in public school, trying to live a normal life after the traumatic events of the previous saga. Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto puts less of a focus on Denji during this arc, instead introducing a new character named Asa, who has the powers of the War Devil named Yoru. The tonal shift away from action has led to a different type of arc for Chainsaw Man, and it will be interesting to see where it leads the character of Denji.

So, you can read the Chainsaw Man manga online through the Viz Media website or app, along with the Shonen Jump app.

Post Tag:
Chainsaw Man
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Spy x Family Chapter 99 Release Date Confirmed
Spy X Family's Greatest Weakness Is the Same as All Sitcoms: Stagnation
Spy X Family's Greatest Weakness Is the Same as All Sitcoms: Stagnation
Spy X Family's Greatest Weakness Is the Same as All Sitcoms: Stagnation
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Spy x Family Chapter 99 Release Date Confirmed
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Black Butler Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Black Butler Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 21 Release Date Confirmed
The cast of Mushoku Tensei
The cast of Mushoku Tensei
The cast of Mushoku Tensei
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 21 Release Date Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Jun 4, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Spy x Family Chapter 99 Release Date Confirmed
Spy X Family's Greatest Weakness Is the Same as All Sitcoms: Stagnation
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Spy x Family Chapter 99 Release Date Confirmed
Ernesto Valenzuela Ernesto Valenzuela Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Black Butler Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Black Butler Season 4 Episode 9 Release Date Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Jun 4, 2024
Read Article Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 21 Release Date Confirmed
The cast of Mushoku Tensei
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 21 Release Date Confirmed
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Jun 4, 2024
Author
Ernesto Valenzuela
Ernesto Valenzuela is a Freelance Entertainment writer for The Escapist. For the past seven years, he has covered various festivals, movies, television, and video games for outlets such as /Film, Collider, and DiscussingFilm. In 2020, he received a Bachelor's Degree in Digital Media Production from the University of Texas at El Paso. When he’s not explaining why Metal Gear Solid 2 is the greatest game ever made, you can probably find him catching up on the One Piece anime.