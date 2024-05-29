What Year Does Chainsaw Man Take Place?

Chainsaw Man takes place in a fantasy world where devils prowl the Earth and it’s the job of devil hunters to deal with them. Despite this, it is grounded in our very real world and as such poses the question of when exactly it all takes place.

When Do The Events of Chainsaw Man Take Place?

Chainsaw Man takes place in the year 1997 and onwards, however, the universe that exists within the show has many changes to real-world history outside of the obvious existence of devils and devil hunters.

We know the timeline for this uber-popular anime series thanks to the dates noted in the manga to mark exactly when the Gun Devil’s attacks took place. Alongside this, there are a lot of other visuals that give away when it’s happening such as the very 90s electronics and fashion that can be seen throughout the manga and its anime adaption.

There is a short time skip in Chainsaw Man between Volumes 11 and 12, however, this isn’t a substantial amount of time so we can estimate that the series is still taking place in the late 90s, and very early 2000s at the latest. Most fans speculate that Volume 12 onwards takes place in 1998, and if that’s true then we haven’t moved too far in the timeline yet. Right now there has been no official word from Tatsuki Fujimoto on where we are currently at, but 1998 does seem most likely.

Despite anime fans waiting desperately for the next Chainsaw Man project the manga continues to rage on as part two gets well and truly in full swing. If you haven’t read the Chainsaw Man manga then you can read it all via Viz Media with a membership today, or purchase the volumes physically in stores and online.

