Chainsaw Man Astronaut Panel Explained

One panel of Chainsaw Man has stuck with readers and gained the attention of others for its haunting symbolism, becoming a prime example of the saying “A picture is worth a thousand words.” Here’s what the Astronaut Panel means in Chainsaw Man.

Spoilers will be ahead for anyone who has not read the Chainsaw Man manga.

What Does the Astronaut Panel in Chainsaw Man Mean?

Tatsuki Fujimoto continues to provide masterfully crafted imagery within the panels of Chainsaw Man. The astronaut panel occurs in chapter 64 of Chainsaw Man during the “International Assassins” arc. Here, the assassin Santa Claus is able to make a deal with the Darkness Devil, one of the Primal Devils. When everyone is transported into Hell, the Darkness Devil reveals itself. The Astronaut Panel establishes just how terrifying this being truly is.

The panel shows the Darkness Devil slowly coming out of the shadows. In front of him are two rows, one side showing the top half of astronauts praying and the other side showing their bottom half with their feet up in the air. It’s a panel that has the sole purpose of scaring and disturbing the readers. To understand the message of the panel, we have to look at its parts and what each one symbolizes.

The astronauts represent humanity’s curiosity in Chainsaw Man, the desire to learn and explore. Additionally, one of humanity’s greatest achievements was their ability to go beyond their limits and begin expanding into the unknown. The astronauts also represent science and the power that humanity has gained through it.

The astronauts praying refers to religion. This is linked to humanity’s strong belief in divine protection and the “power of God.” It uses Christian symbolism to connect the belief of an omnipotent God that no being can defeat, with that God is guarding humanity. The astronauts combined science and religion, two of humanity’s greatest defenses.

However, these astronauts are nothing but desecrated bodies placed on display, showing just how powerless humanity truly is. Neither science nor their God will be able to save them. The praying top half of the astronauts are placed facing their own feet, almost as if they are praying for their own demise. The shadows between the top and bottom halves show that the light source is behind them. They are forced to turn their backs to the “Light.”

The positioning of the bodies is almost like they have been seated at a table and the Darkness Devil is at its head, emphasizing his authority and power. Ultimately, the panel represents the fear of the unknown, the things that lurk within the depths of darkness, and humanity’s inability to overcome its tragic fate. And though the image is dark and gruesome, it’s nothing compared to this macabre twist in Chapter 170.

