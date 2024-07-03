Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 Release Date & Time Confirmed

After everything that went down in chapter 170, I’m sure you’re just positively champing at the bit to find out what happens next in Chainsaw Man. So if you’re wondering when Chainsaw Man chapter 171 is releasing, here’s what you need to know.

When Does Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 Release?

Unfortunately, it looks like we’re getting yet another two-week break for the series. Chainsaw Man chapter 171 will become available on July 16, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. This isn’t uncommon for the series. While there usually is only a one-week wait between chapters, that break can get extended if the next chapter needs a bit more time in the oven before it’s ready.

I’ve also included a few timezones down below to give you a better idea of when the chapter will be available in your local region:

Timezone Release Date and Time USA – East Coast July 16, 11 a.m. ET USA – West Coast July 16, 8 a.m. PT Europe July 16, 5 p.m. CET Australia July 17, 1 a.m. AUST Japan July 17, 12 a.m. JST

Where Can You Read Chainsaw Man?

You’ll be able to read Chainsaw Man via the usual channels like Viz and Mangaplus. These sites usually allow you to read the latest chapter for free, but you’ll have to pay a small fee or subscribe if you’re looking to read the whole series. For Mangaplus, you’ll be able to read the full series for free for the first time, but keep in mind that you cannot go back to previously read chapters.

In chapter 170, we got a pretty shocking twist in the story. It initially seemed like Barem and Denji would strike a deal so that the latter could see Nayuta again. However, it would appear that Nayuta is already dead, and the sushi that Barem’s been feeding him might’ve been from her corpse this entire time as we see her head roll out on a platter later on.

And that’s everything you need to know about when Chainsaw Man chapter 171 is releasing.

