What Does Full Power Do in Black Ops 6 (BO6) Zombies?

Once those later rounds roll around, fighting zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (CoD: BO6) becomes pretty challenging. Thankfully, the game extends an olive branch now and again in the form of Power-Ups. But what does Full Power do in BO6 Zombies?

What Is Full Power in BO6 Zombies?

Veteran Zombies players will be familiar with Power-Ups. They typically spawn randomly and offer a variety of helpful boosts, including Insta-Kill, Max Ammo, and Max Armor. However, while many of the Power-Ups have become iconic, some of them still lead to a bit of confusion, such as Full Power, which features an icon with two swords.

With the Terminus map in BO6 featuring a task that forces players to turn the power back, it’s not surprising that some believe that the Full Power Power-Up has something to do with that. However, Liberty Falls doesn’t feature a mission like that and Full Power still spawns on the map. So, what gives? Well, it turns out that Full Power doesn’t have to do with turning the lights on at all; rather, it fills players’ Field Upgrade.

A Field Upgrade is part of a player’s class, providing a boost of its own. The feature is popular in Multiplayer, as the options for Field Upgrades include a Tropy System and a Tactical Insertion. Zombies has a completely different list of Field Upgrades, though. Here’s a list of all of them:

Energy Mine Create a mine of pure energy that detonates 3 times, dealing lethal electric damage.

Frenzied Guard Repair armor to full and force all enemies in the area to temporarily target you. Armor takes all damage during this time.

Dark Flare Generate an energy beam that deals lethal shadow damage and penetrates everything in its path.

Healing Aura Heal all nearby players immediately,

Aether Shroud Phase into the Dark Aether and become temporarily hidden from enemy detection.



How To Get Full Power in BO6 Zombies

While Power-Ups will spawn randomly across the map after eliminating zombies, both of BO6‘s maps have spots that guarantee them. In Liberty Falls, players can get Full Power by heading to the burning cars on West Main Street, finding the Power-Up’s symbol in one of the vehicles, and shooting it. Meanwhile, on Terminus, Full Power will appear after players shoot a sign with the letter X on it that’s hanging from the sea tower.

And that’s what Full Power does in Black Ops 6 (BO6) Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

