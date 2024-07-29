What Dragon Does Ulf Ride in House of the Dragon? Answered

House of the Dragon Season 2 introduces two new characters that initially appear to be unimportant, but they quickly take on important roles as the story develops. If you’re wondering which dragon Ulf rides in House of the Dragon, here’s what you need to know.

Which Dragon Does Ulf Ride in House of the Dragon?

Ulf rides Silverwing in House of the Dragon.

In episode 7 of House of the Dragon Season 2, it ends off with a surprise when we see Ulf riding a dragon over King’s Landing, which makes even Aemond feel kinda threatened. It gets to a point where Aemond and Vhagar feel the need to retreat as he realizes the Greens are now in danger with Rhaenyra finding new dragonriders.

Ulf the White was one of the lowborn smallfolk in King’s Landing who answered Rhaenyra’s call to go to Dragonstone. While he initially fled the onslaught of Vermithor, he stumbled upon Silverwing’s own nest and even stepped on one of the dragon eggs by accident. It initially seemed like he would meet his demise when he encountered Silverwing, but as it turns out, the dragon accepted Ulf as its dragonrider.

And with that, Rhaenyra has finally gotten dragonriders for her two remaining dragons: Vermithor and Silverwing. Silverwing is a silvery she-dragon in House of the Dragon, and was originally rode by Queen Alysanne Targaryen. She was married to Jaehaerys I, and was largely considered to be a good and benevolent queen. She doesn’t really get mentioned in the TV adaptation, but her legacy certainly lives on through Silverwing.

And that's all you need to know about which dragon Ulf rides in House of the Dragon.

