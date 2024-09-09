What Happened To Art From Ice Road Truckers? Explained

Reality shows that follow cool people doing dangerous stuff are very popular. There’s Deadliest Catch, Gold Rush, and many more. However, Ice Road Truckers has a special place in many viewers’ hearts, which is why they want to know what happened to Art after the show.

What Became of Art After Ice Road Truckers Ended?

Arthur Burke didn’t appear in the early seasons of Ice Road Truckers, joining the cast in Season 7, and he didn’t find his footing for a while. However, after an incident where he saved his rig from going through the ice, he gained the respect of not only his fellow cast members but the fans as well. Everyone started to warm up to Art and his foul mouth, and he was able to stick around until the series concluded in 2017. Unfortunately, things took a turn after that.

As reported by CBC, in November 2018, Art caused an explosion in his apartment in Yellowknife, Canada, while trying to make “shatter,” a concentrated form of cannabis. The incident left him with burns on 40 percent of his body and caused $60,000 in damage. The reality star was then arrested and had to wait nearly two years to learn what his punishment was going to be.

In October 2020, Art was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest. However, due to him needing to be on the road to work, he was allowed to serve some of his time while in his truck. Of course, it’s been over 18 months since then, and there’s been no further mention of Art from Ice Road Truckers in the news. So, it appears that he did his time and has moved on with his life.

And that’s what happened to Art from Ice Road Truckers.

Ice Road Truckers is available to stream on The History Channel’s website.

