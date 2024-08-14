What Happened to Chase on Fixer to Fabulous? Explained

Chase Looney was a regular fixture on reality TV show Fixer to Fabulous, until he wasn’t. After three seasons, he was just gone. So what happened to Chase on Fixer to Fabulous? Here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Here’s What Happened to Chaser on Fixer to Fabulous

Chase Looney left Fixer to Fabulous after just one episode of Season 4, and while there’s not been an official explanation, it seems likely his divorce was a factor and that he’s left to look after his children.

Fixer to Fabulous is one of HGTV’s several house-fixing/flipping shows and, for three seasons, Chase was the show’s construction manager. But while his father Joe Looney remained with the show up till the end of Season 5, Chase stepped away at the beginning of Season 4.

That episode aired in November 2022 but given that the show is filmed in advance, his decision to leave (there’s no suggestion of him being fired) will have come earlier. That lines up with his divorce, which took place in 2021. And he posted a message to Instagram, remarking that “Life is different with just the three of us”, referring to himself and his two kids.

So what’s he up to now? He was still crafting as of last year, though he hasn’t updated his Instagram in quite some time. He also hasn’t posted a video to his YouTube channel in three years and the domain for his website, Chisel and Sawdust, hasn’t been renewed.

Related: HGTV: What Happened to Good Bones? Explained

But, as spotted by Countryliving, Dave Marrs, co-host of Fixer to Fabulous, did comment on one of Chase’s Instagram posts, saying “Miss you brother! So happy the fire department is going well. Great stuff and hope you come back to the team soon!” So it appears that Chase has gone back to his former career as a fire fighter, and it all but confirms that Chase chose to leave the show, he wasn’t sacked.

So the answer to what happened to Chase on Fixer to Fabulous is that he chose to step away from the show, but he hasn’t offered an official explanation as to why.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy