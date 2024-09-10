What Happened To Duffy On Wicked Tuna? Explained

The National Geographic Channel has always been home to interesting and informative content. One of its most successful shows was Wicked Tuna, which aired for 13 seasons on the network. However, not every development on the show was a positive one. So, what happened to Duffy on Wicked Tuna?

The Fate of Wicked Tuna’s Duffy, Explained

Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge was always passionate about fishing, honing his craft and becoming one of the country’s top fishermen before joining the cast of Wicked Tuna. While on the show, he was the first mate of Captain Tyler McLaughlin on the Pinwheel. The two were good friends and pulled off a lot of incredible feats. Unfortunately, tragedy would strike, with Duffy passing away in July of 2018, right before his 29th birthday.

The news was announced by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home when it posted Duffy’s obituary. While the cause of his death was initially unclear, the New Hampshire Union Leader later reported that it may have been the decompression sickness, which is also known as the “the bends.” According to Harvard Health, it’s a condition that happens after a “rapid decrease in pressure” and occurs commonly in scuba and deep-sea divers.

The Wicked Tuna family was devastated by the loss, with the show’s official Twitter account even taking a moment of silence during the airing of an episode shortly after his passing. However, McLaughlin and the crew of the Pinwheel would continue doing what Duffy loved, bringing on McLaughlin’s sister Marissa as the new first mate. The Pinwheel continued its fishing adventures until Wicked Tuna was canceled in 2024, and Duffy was never far from anyone’s thoughts.

And that’s what happened to Duffy on Wicked Tuna.

Wicked Tuna is available to stream on Disney+.

