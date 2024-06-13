What Happened to Jeff on Unsellable Houses? Explained

Jeff Lawrence was a regular fixture on Unsellable Houses, using his contractor knowledge – and connections – to make the most of some undesirable properties. But then he was just gone. So what happened to Jeff on Unsellable Houses?

Why Isn’t Jeff on Unsellable Houses Anymore?

Jeff Lawrence stepped away from Unsellable Houses to concentrate on his own remodeling business, which is why he’s no longer involved with the show. He was the go-to contractor on several HGTV shows, not just Unsellable Houses. For example, he also cropped up on HGTV’s Flip or Flop, advising people who thought they could turn a profit on a particular dwelling.

And that’s it. While it would make for a great found footage movie, Jeff didn’t accidentally renovate a haunted house or knock down the wrong beam. But his absence (he’s been replaced by Owen) has definitely been noted by fans of Unsellable Houses. Here are just a few of the comments grumbling about his absence from the latest series.

“No Jeff. So BORING”.

“I just think you missed how important Jeff was to the show. He deserved at least an on-air mention this season.”

What happened to Jeff? I love Jeff?

“Boring show! Bring Jeff back!!!”

“It used to be one of my favorite shows but they are losing me without Jeff!!!”

You get the picture. Jeff was absent from Unsellable Houses Season 4 and will also be absent from Season 5 unless realtor hosts Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis somehow sneak in a cameo.

Where Is Jeff Lawrence from Unsellable Houses Now?

Jeff was getting so many questions about his whereabouts that he put out a YouTube video explaining what he’s been up to. “I’ve actually been pretty busy,” he explains in the video before playing a montage of his work for both JL Remodelling and its non-profit branch, JL Cares.

JL Remodelling focuses on remodeling bathrooms and kitchens, and if you’re in the southern part of Snohomish County, you can even hire Jeff and his team. However, he’s also giving back to the community JL Cares, where he and his team help out those who are in need or have been nominated by their community.

They “..partner with other corporate sponsors and local vendors to tackle home repairs and improvements—everything from repairing window flashing to remodeling a tired and well-loved kitchen.” Between his regular business and JL Cares, it looks as if he’s got his hands full.

So, the explanation for what happened to Jeff on Unsellable Houses is that he made the choice to step away to concentrate on his business.

Unsellable Houses airs on HGTV.

