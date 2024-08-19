What Happened To Jessica On Expedition X? Explained

Presenter Jessica Chobot co-hosted the spooky exploration show Expedition X for seven seasons but isn’t in Season 8. So, where did she go? What happened to Jessica on Expedition X? Here’s an explanation.

Why Isn’t Jessica Chobot in Season 8 of Expedition X?

The reason Jessica Chobot isn’t in Season 8 of Expedition X is that she’s working on something else for Discovery, an undisclosed project. Yes, that’s the explanation, and it’s not as interesting as you might have expected. She’s not recovering from a Grave Encounters/Blair Witch experience, and there’s no lost episode of Expedition X where the entire crew and cast disappear.

“To those who are asking why I’m not on this season, I’m working on something new with Discovery. Can’t wait to share the details about this new adventure soon,” she posted on her Instagram.

Jessica says her new project is “…the weird sh*t that I love mixed with other weird sh*t that I love! The perfect combo!”. That suggests she’s working on something else of a spooky or strange nature. However, the same could be said of half a dozen of Discovery’s reality TV shows.

Fortunately, Jessica’s co-presenter role on Expedition X has been filled by Heather Amaro, who describes herself as “A third-generation paranormal investigator on the search for proof.”

I’ve seen speculation that Jessica had a falling out with co-hosts Josh Gates and Phil Torres, but there’s not much to support that. She may have departed from the show because there wasn’t time for Expedition X and her new project. The biggest drama surrounding Jessica and the show is the allegation she faked a chainsaw turning off, but there’s nothing to suggest the hosts hate each others’ guts.

So, the answer to what happened to Jessica on Expedition X is that she left the show to do another Discovery project.

