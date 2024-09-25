What Happened To Sugar Bear? Explained

It’s always interesting to learn about reality stars’ lives after the cameras stop rolling. Unfortunately, not every story is a happy one, with a lot of people dealing with struggles. Mike Thompson from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo fits into that boat. So, what happened to Sugar Bear?

Sugar Bear’s Life After Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Explained

Mike, aka Sugar Bear, found himself in the spotlight when TLC gave his daughter, Alana Thompson, a show of her own after she appeared on Toddlers & Tiaras. Here Comes Honey Boo Boo focused on what Alana and her family got up to when they weren’t participating in beauty pageants. However, after four seasons, the show came to an end due to a controversy surrounding Alana’s mom, June “Mama June” Shannon.

The family, including Sugar Bear, would lay low for a few years until Mama June got a show of her own on We TV called Mama June: From Not to Hot about her weight loss journey. Mike would appear in five out of the six seasons and remain a part of Alana’s life. Unfortunately, things didn’t stay that way.

In late 2022, following a cancer scare, Sugar Bear underwent several surgeries (via TMZ), including a hair transplant, dental procedures, and botox, and looked like a completely different person. Not even a year later, however, Mike entered into one of Lamar Odom’s rehab centers due to a prescription drug addiction. He had befriended the former NBA superstar prior and asked him for help.

When he entered rehab, he didn’t have much of a relationship with his daughter, even missing her high school graduation. However, sources told TMZ that he hoped rehab would get him to a better place so he’d be able to fix things.

There hasn’t been an update about Sugar Bear since then, so it’s unclear whether he’s left the rehab center or started talking to Alana again. His last Instagram post was in 2022 and showed off his new look following his transformation, and Odom was also present. Since the two are such close friends and Odom knows what it’s like to battle addiction, at least Mike has a strong support system as he continues to fight this battle.

And that’s what happened to Sugar Bear.

Mama June: From Not to Hot is available to stream on We TV.

