‘He Disrespected Our Entire Relationship:’ The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran Gets Candid After Devin Strader Split

Few people have had to deal with the level of public embarrassment that Jenn Tran did during The Bachelorette‘s Season 28 finale. However, she’s come out the other side, and she’s ready to open up about her time with Devin Strader, including how he “disrespected” their relationship.

In a massive twist, Tran appeared on stage during The Bachelorette finale before the proposal was shown. Strader joined her, and the two watched it go down live. It was clear she was going to choose Strader, so rather than wait for him to propose to her, she took the bull by the horns and did it herself. Despite accepting the proposal, things changed for Strader after filming, and the two broke up. However, Tran is setting the record straight about that now-infamous live episode.

The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran Is Telling Her Side of the Story

“I had no idea what was going to happen, and in the moment I was just thinking about the things that were important to me,” Jenn said in an interview with People. “And what was important to me was the fact that he disrespected our entire relationship after the fact.”

Tran’s biggest problem seemed to be that Strader had made several “proclamations” about their relationship and where it was headed. But they were all empty words, and she felt like she deserved an explanation.

“Like, I said, I can sit here and try to understand why someone would change their mind after saying all those crazy, crazy proclamations of love, but to also then sit here and disrespect the entire relationship by doing things that you know are going to hurt me, and by doing things that are just disrespectful to me, is next level of crazy.”

One thing Tran wants people to understand, though, is that she was not blindsided by that final The Bachelorette episode. It turns out that she knew what was coming and was ready to face it all head-on.

“I’m going to be honest, [producers] definitely walked me through everything, and I knew that I was going to have to sit there and watch it with him,” she said. “And honestly, in that moment I was kind of like, ‘That’ll be good for him,’ because he’s just been so dismissive of the whole relationship and everything that he said to me.”

Tran isn’t letting her public break-up get her down, however, as she’s one of the contestants on the latest season of Dancing With the Stars, which airs weekly on ABC.

