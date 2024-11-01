In a world full of reality stars who want nothing more than to get their 15 minutes of fame, it’s nice to know there are those out there who just want to help, such as Ty Pennington. But what happened to Ty Pennington From Extreme Makeover: Home Edition?

What Is Ty Pennington From Extreme Makeover Up To Now?

Ty Pennington became a major part of the television landscape when he served as a carpenter on TLC’s Trading Spaces, which saw two sets of neighbors redecorate rooms in each other’s homes with the help of a crew. After appearing on the popular show for several years, Pennington took his talents to ABC, where he hosted Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.

Pennington’s new show focused on families who had fallen on hard times and were in need of some help. He and a crew would go to their homes and redo the entire thing, even bringing neighbors and friends along for the ride. The families would be sent on some sort of vacation and return to a new home. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition quickly became one of ABC’s most popular shows, running for 10 seasons and over 200 episodes on the network.

When Extreme Makeover: Home Edition came to an end, Pennington pursued other opportunities, including a talk show and other hosting gigs. He still currently serves as the host for Rock The Block, another renovation series on HGTV. However, despite still being in the spotlight, Pennington has dealt with his fair share of hardship.

In 2023, after attending the premiere of the Barbie movie, Pennington discovered an abscess in his throat that threatened to cut off his airway. He went to the ICU at a Denver hospital but made a full recovery after having surgery (via Parade).

Pennington reflected on the incident in 2024 during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It made me realize you just don’t know when your timecard’s gonna get pulled, so wake up, live every single day to the fullest,” he said. “I mean that’s why the 60s is gonna be like time to start doing everything and that’s what I love about being part of these projects because I think we all want to make sure we’ve done things to be remembered.”

And that’s what happened to Ty Pennington from Extreme Makeover.

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is available to stream on Netflix.

