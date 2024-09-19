As Netflix’s hit original series Emily in Paris solidifies plans to return for Season 5, one of the show’s biggest fan-favorite characters, Alfie, faces an uncertain future. Here is what happens to Alfie in Emily in Paris Season 4 and what it could mean for him as the series continues.

What Happens to Alfie in Emily in Paris

Image courtesy Netflix

At the end of Emily in Paris Season 3, Alfie breaks up with Emily after he senses her romantic and emotional indecision about committing to their relationship further. Emily in Paris Season 4 explores the fallout of this decision, as well as whether Emily and her new suitor Gabriel should pursue their own romance, especially in light of changes to their lives and careers, including Gabriel’s feelings for his own on-again/off-again lover Camille. Throughout the season, it was clear that Alfie and Emily maintained their own complicated feelings for each other in the wake of their breakup, adding more complexity and drama to the proceedings.

These major crossroads only escalate by the end of Emily in Paris Season 4, with Emily accepting a promotion in Rome and meeting a new handsome love interest in Marcello. Alfie and Emily reached a mutual understanding that they were not well-suited to be each other’s love interests at this stage of their lives, parting amicably and staying together as friends. Alfie would find his own new girlfriend by the end of Season 4, while Gabriel ultimately decided to focus more on building public recognition for his restaurant.

With Emily in Paris officially renewed for a fifth season and Emily herself now dividing her time between Paris and Rome, it will be interesting to see how Alfie reacts to changes in his relationship with Emily moving forward. So much of Season 4 was about Alfie being able to let go and be honest with himself about what he was looking for in his life, particularly with regard to romance. Having found love again, Alfie is primed to thrive in Emily in Paris Season 5.

Emily in Paris is streaming now on Netflix.

