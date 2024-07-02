What Is The Size Of Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ)?

Zenless Zone Zero is right around the corner and before the Hoyoverse project gets here you might be wondering how big the file size will be. Thanks to the pre-load window opening we now know exactly how big the download for ZZZ will be.

Zenless Zone Zero Download Size

The download size for Zenless Zone Zero on PC is 50 GB, however, you’ll need around 110 GB available to unzip it. Once it is unpacked and installed on a PC, the game will take up around 57 GB of space. This appears to be the download size regardless if you’re using Epic Games Launcher or the official Hoyoverse Launcher. For PlayStation, the file size is just over 49 GB.

For those who plan to play on mobile devices, downloading from the Google Play Store for use on Android phones will require around 20 GB of space. The download itself is a little over 17 GB, but once installed you’ll need a little more space. While we haven’t tested IOS to see the download size for iPhones, we expect it will be similar to Android.

Putting this size into perspective, Zenless Zone Zero is by no means a small game, however, it is smaller than Genshin Impact, the most popular game that currently exists in the Hoyoverse. ZZZ clocks in just slightly larger than Honkai: Star Rail.

50 GB might seem like a lot, but the file size of new games only continues to get bigger and there’s no sign of this slowing down anytime soon. Fortunately, there are plenty of options to increase your device’s free storage if you’ve already maxed things out. The simplest of these is to uninstall old games that you’re no longer playing.

If you’ve got the space, you can pre-download Zenless Zone Zero on PC, PS5, and mobile devices ahead of its release scheduled for July 4.

