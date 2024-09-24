A classic 8’0s tune plays over the new Thunderbolts* teaser trailer – so what’s the name of the song? And what does it tell us about the MCU blockbuster’s characters and story?

What Song Plays in the Thunderbolts* Trailer?

The song in the Thunderbolts* teaser trailer is “Where Is My Mind?” by The Pixies. One of the alt-rock band’s biggest tracks, it featured on their 1988 debut album, Surfer Rosa. Since then, “Where Is My Mind” has cropped up in a bunch of films and TV shows. Notably, it accompanies the infamous final scene in 1999’s Fight Club. Other big and small screen productions that have used the song include Mr. Nobody, The Leftovers, Mr. Robot, Criminal Minds, The Tick, and Sucker Punch.

The Thunderbolts* version of “Where Is My Mind” differs from the 1988 original as it’s been given an “epic movie” makeover. It’s also been rearranged to better suit the teaser’s content and pacing. Even so, it’s recognizably the same song, thanks in part to Pixies frontman Black Francis’ distinctive vocals. Just as importantly, the track’s themes of disorientation and mental disconnect remain intact.

Said themes seemingly tie in with previous comments by Thunderbolts* producer (and Marvel Studios boss) Kevin Feige, who has repeatedly talked up the titular team’s emotional volatility. “It tells you a lot about the [Thunderbolts] when beloved Winder Soldier is the most stable among them,” he joked at D23 in 2022. “What’s fun about [Thunderbolts*] is that they are barely heroes,” Feige further elaborated in a 2023 Entertainment Weekly interview. “None of them would consider themselves heroes.”

So, it’s all but certain that Feige and the Marvel Studios team included “Where Is My Mind” in the Thunderbolts* teaser to further reinforce the unconventional nature of the flick’s heroes and their story. But will the song get a run in the film itself? We’ll just have to wait until May 2025 to find out!

Thunderbolts* arrives in cinemas on May 2, 2025.

