What’s Helluva Boss’ Season 2 Release Schedule?

Before the new episode debuted on YouTube, the Hazbin Hotel spin-off laid out the broad strokes of its 2024 release schedule. Here’s when to expect each installment in the hotly anticipated second half of Helluva Boss’ second season.

Helluva Boss Will Wrap-up Season 2 Over the Course of the Year

The second half of Helluva Boss’ second season will contain five brand new episodes, including “Full Moon”. The emotional May episode that brought Blitzø and Stolas situationship drama to a head will be followed with a June follow-up episode entitled “Apology Tour.” Unfortunately, once “Apology Tour” debuts, the next month Helluva Boss fans can circle in their calendars won’t arrive until Fall 2024. The home stretch of Season 2 will see monthly releases, with the final three episodes airing from October through the end of the year.

Though no precise dates were provided in Helluva Boss’ Season 2 teaser, “Full Moon” saw a May 31 release. It can inferred that October’s “Ghostfuckers” and December’s “Sinsmas” finale will likely follow suit. Helluva Boss‘ full release schedule is listed below:

April 26: Helluva Shorts 1: “Hell’s Belles”

May 31: Season 2, Episode 8: “Full Moon”

June 7: Helluva Boss BTS: “When I See Him”

Later June: Season 2, Episode 9: “Apology Tour”

October: Season 2, Episode 10: “Ghostfuckers”

November: Season 2, Episode 11: “Mastermind”

December: Season 2’s Finale, “Sinsmas”

Bonus Material Can Be Expected Between New Helluva Boss Episodes

As noted in the above schedule, bonus content has padded either end of Helluva Boss’ latest episode, from the Millie-centric short “Hell’s Belles” to the glimpse behind the scenes of Episode 8’s opening number “When I See Him”. Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel creator Vivienne “VivziePop” Medrano noted in Season 2’s teaser that “we have been working so hard to build up more episodes and even bring you new things like shorts, so there’s less of a wait between releases.” Not only does this promise set a similar expectation for the upcoming episode “Apology Tour”, but it implies that there will likely be some form of tangential Helluva Boss content made available to fans during the three month break between Episodes 9 and 10.

Though a formidable fandom of its own, Helluva Boss is the hellspawn of VivziePop’s flagship Hazbin Hotel, which saw massive success in its jump to Amazon Prime earlier this year. Helluva Boss‘ spread-out release schedule presents a wide window in which fans will undoubtedly be clamoring for any updates on Hazbin Hotel‘s upcoming second season.

Helluva Boss is available now on YouTube.

