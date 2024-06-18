When Does Chloe Leave Dance Moms? Answered

Chloe Lukasiak featured on Dance Moms for several seasons, then is entirely absent for the next. But what happened? Here when and why Chloe left Dance Moms.

Here’s When Chloe Leaves Dance Moms

Chloe left Dance Moms after Season 4 of this reality TV show, along with her mother, Christi Lukasiak. She was there from the very beginning of the show and, for a while, it seemed as if she’d be sticking around till the end (the show has all but ended with Season 8).

But, instead, she left and Season 5 went on without her. She and her mom did eventually return for two episodes in Season 7, which might have left fans hoping she was coming back to the show full time. That was just a guest appearance, not a return to the fold.

Why Did Chloe Leave Dance Moms?

The short version is that Chloe and her mom left Dance Moms because of the behavior of Abby Lee Miller. Normally, I’d say ‘alleged’, but if you’ve watched the show, you’ll know that Abby is known for her acerbic personality, and has even yelled at and denigrating some dancers.

But, according to Chloe, things were much, much worse off-screen. You’ll have heard Abby call her ‘washed up’, but Chloe says she was being mocked for a medical condition. In a now-unlisted but still viewable video (via The List), Chloe explains that Abby was, while talking to her mother, mocking her silent sinus syndrome. Chloe was in a nearby room and heard everything, though it was cut from the show.

She also explains that Abby had been really rough on her that season and that it was pretty obvious she was her least favourite. Basically, she was going through hell on the show and decided not to stick around to deal with any more of it.

Dance Moms is available now.

