When Does Rick and Morty Season 8 Come Out?

Patience is key.
Published: Aug 12, 2024 08:33 pm

Rick and Morty is one of the most popular adult animation franchises ever, and naturally, that means fans can’t wait for Season 8. For those eager fans, here’s what we know so far about the future of Rick and Morty and when Season 8 could be upon us.

Rick and Morty Season 8 Release Date

Adult Swim has announced an end to its association with Justin Roiland over Rick and Morty, but season 7 will continue with new voices.

The last update for Rick and Morty Season 8 revealed that it will be premiering in 2025. However, Rick and Morty fans will still get something fresh in 2024 with the release of Rick and Morty: The Anime set for August.

Rick and Morty Season 8 appears to have been delayed as a result of the 2023 writer’s strike. This strike which lasted for five months meant that production on the series was halted and as a result, it shifted the previous schedule of one new season of the show each year.

As you would expect given how far away we are from actually seeing the season, there’s no information yet about what will be included in Rick and Morty Season 8, nor is there any trailer to provide a glimpse. Thankfully there was a cliffhanger conclusion to Season 7, which we can expect to see continued in the next season.

Speaking to Variety, show co-creator Dan Harmon said that fans should expect to see more random embers shoot off from the Season 7 finale, and evolve into gigantic things of their own. So yes, Evil Morty will probably be coming back, and the team is teasing a “grand design for the character.

Once we have more information regarding the upcoming season this article will be updated so feel free to check back in the future. In the meantime get ready for Rick and Morty: The Anime which is going to be here on Aug. 16, 2024.

